​33 tips to decorate your house on a budget

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
We’re constantly evolving and changing our minds, which of course means that our living spaces also undergo the occasional transformation – well, as much as our budgets allow, anyway. Sometimes it’s something small like re-painting our hallways, other times it’s a bit bigger like adding a swimming pool to the back yard (with the help of a professional, obviously). 

But should you have the itch to take your interiors up a notch without breaking the bank, then consider today’s piece tailor-made for you, for we are going to share not 10, not 15, but 33 clever tricks on how you can flaunt some major style while still keeping to a strict budget!

1. Tiles don’t have to cost a pretty penny, which means re-tiling a small space (like a kitchen) can be a snap.

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
2. Mix and match your dining chairs a bit to create variety.

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
3. Do you know how cheap wall decals are? And do you know how catching they can make a room look?

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
4. Why not coat one wall of your room in a bright colour to conjure up a fabulous focal point?

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
5. There’s no limit to how creative you can get with floating shelves!

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
6. String garden lights around the house? Why ever not?

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A few framed photographs on a wall can instantly add character and personality.

homify Eclectic style living room
8. Contrasting colours or materials never go unnoticed and are a wonderful way to generate changes.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
9. Ever considered building a bookcase out of wooden pallets?

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Industrial style living room Wood Wood effect
10. How about painting your dining chairs in various colours for a fresh ambience?

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
11. Cost-effective stickers can look like expensive wall art pieces if done correctly.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
12. Wallpaper that looks like a raw and rustic brick wall? Now you’re talking!

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
13. Sometimes all that’s needed to revive a room is a simple cleaning- and straightening-up session.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

14. A piece of wallpaper to style up your kitchen backsplash? Just make sure it’s moist resistant.

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
15. Chalkboard paint is not just for children’s rooms, you know!

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
16. If you’re the creative kind, you might want to consider making some paper ornaments to test your DIY skills.

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
17. A hanging rod can instantly add new hanging/storage space to a room.

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
18. Never underestimate the style power of some potted pretties.

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

19. While maps may only work for a particular taste, they can introduce a very savvy and interesting style to a home.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
20. Wallpaper or a wall mural can instantly turn your entire bedroom’s look around.

Lily Pond homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Lily Pond

21. Scout the garage sales for some recycled furniture pieces you can style up.

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Mediterranean style walls & floors
22. Give your bathroom a fresh and playful vibe with some wall decals / stickers.

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

23. A coat rack creates a very welcoming entrance and is a great idea when it comes to filling an entrance hall.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
24. Mirrors not only add visual space, but help cast light around the room.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist bathroom
25. A scatter cushion or two on your patio is sure to brighten up your entire façade.

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
26. A hanging chair in the house? Now that’s one element that will never go unnoticed.

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
27. Take to the walls to show off your artistic side with a paintbrush.

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
28. A simple wall clock can add an elegant touch to any room.

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
29. Green walls or vertical gardens can enhance a home and inject a refreshing look and feel into your living spaces.

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
30. Remember those little DIY paper ornaments you made earlier? How would they look styling up a hanging mobile?

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

31. Some new boxes or baskets can add colour and functionality to a space in need of some storage.

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Minimalist nursery/kids room
32. New lighting in the kitchen? It’ll change the whole room, trust us!

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
33. A new rug is the quickest way to add personality and a soft underfoot sensation to a room.

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style living room
In the spirit of adding new style to your home, let’s check out: Which paint colour is perfect for your Zodiac sign?

​12 stylish ways to make your small home seem much bigger
What other big-style-for-little-money tips can you share with us?

