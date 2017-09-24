​33 tips to decorate your house on a budget

We’re constantly evolving and changing our minds, which of course means that our living spaces also undergo the occasional transformation – well, as much as our budgets allow, anyway. Sometimes it’s something small like re-painting our hallways, other times it’s a bit bigger like adding a swimming pool to the back yard (with the help of a professional, obviously).

But should you have the itch to take your interiors up a notch without breaking the bank, then consider today’s piece tailor-made for you, for we are going to share not 10, not 15, but 33 clever tricks on how you can flaunt some major style while still keeping to a strict budget!