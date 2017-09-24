​3 rustic houses that defy all stereotypes!

Hearing the term ‘rustic house’ can immediately conjure up images of neglected little farmhouses that are on the brink of dilapidation. Well, all that changes today, for we have stumbled onto three breathtakingly beautiful rustic homes, each one having been crafted by an astoundingly talented architect with a mandate to preserving the stunning stonework and showcasing the natural striking features.
We believe these images speak for themselves…
At first, it might look as if this kitchen is simply your typical traditional rustic home, but in fact, you'll see a wonderful mixture of industrial and country motifs throughout. Rugged stone and exposed brick walls always keep the rustic ambience alive and well, but don’t overlook the sleek metalwork, industrial light fixtures and even metal furniture – they make all the difference in the world!
So much inspiration for us to try out back home. Now it’s on to number 2…
This deliciously rustic property is filled with so much raw character, but the furnishings and décor pieces ensure a much more modern look than we were expecting. Just look at the mixture of contemporary office style furniture and traditional textiles in place here. But just wait until you see the bathroom…
Our third and final example really lets loose by incorporating contemporary art into a really rustic building – and trust us, even though it sounds crazy, the end results are really so inspiring. That warm, welcoming ambience that is usually found in rustic homes is still very much alive here, yet there are eye-catching additions just about everywhere, like empty picture frames, exotic wall hangings and dramatic furniture which all ensure head-turning touches.
Who says it doesn’t pay to experiment with styles?
You really don’t want to miss these Fabulous rustic bathroom furniture…