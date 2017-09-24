Your browser is out-of-date.

​3 rustic houses that defy all stereotypes!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Hearing the term ‘rustic house’ can immediately conjure up images of neglected little farmhouses that are on the brink of dilapidation. Well, all that changes today, for we have stumbled onto three breathtakingly beautiful rustic homes, each one having been crafted by an astoundingly talented architect with a mandate to preserving the stunning stonework and showcasing the natural striking features. 

We believe these images speak for themselves…

1. Rustic with a touch of industrial

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

At first, it might look as if this kitchen is simply your typical traditional rustic home, but in fact, you'll see a wonderful mixture of industrial and country motifs throughout. Rugged stone and exposed brick walls always keep the rustic ambience alive and well, but don’t overlook the sleek metalwork, industrial light fixtures and even metal furniture – they make all the difference in the world!

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

So much inspiration for us to try out back home. Now it’s on to number 2…

2. Modern décor in a house with lots of character

Ex fienile recuperato, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

This deliciously rustic property is filled with so much raw character, but the furnishings and décor pieces ensure a much more modern look than we were expecting. Just look at the mixture of contemporary office style furniture and traditional textiles in place here. But just wait until you see the bathroom…

Ex fienile recuperato, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Ex fienile recuperato, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Ex fienile recuperato, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Ex fienile recuperato, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

3. Where modern art meets rustic patterns

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Our third and final example really lets loose by incorporating contemporary art into a really rustic building – and trust us, even though it sounds crazy, the end results are really so inspiring. That warm, welcoming ambience that is usually found in rustic homes is still very much alive here, yet there are eye-catching additions just about everywhere, like empty picture frames, exotic wall hangings and dramatic furniture which all ensure head-turning touches. 

Who says it doesn’t pay to experiment with styles? 

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Would you dare mix and match different styles like this?

