​Removing limescale and dirt from your shower – 6 tips!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Certain rooms in your house, like the kitchen and bathroom, are prone to other sorts of dirt and smudges because of their moisture-rich environments – and should you not be careful, it can become quite difficult to remove those stains (and then we don’t even mention the horrific sights of black mould). As your shower and bath are definitely the areas most affected by these, we thought we’d take a look at some quick and clever ways to rid you of these unsightly pests.

1. The reasons to clean limescale and black mould

Limescale is a deposit of calcium carbonate and a residue left behind by hard water. And before you ask, hard water is water that contains a higher concentration of dissolved minerals like calcium and magnesium. When the water evaporates, it leaves behind calcium carbonate deposits. These limescale deposits therefore build up on any surfaces that hard water is in contact with and can accumulate quickly. Unfortunately, limescale usually sticks to limescale and these deposits can be quite difficult to get rid of. 

Black mould is a species of a toxic mould / fungus that requires and thrives off moisture to survive. It will often appear as slimy and features a dark greenish-black (sometimes grey) hue. It can be quite dangerous to one’s health.

2. Cleaning methods using ammonia or hydrogen peroxide

Both methods are excellent for removing black mould that sits in the joints of shower pipes and in-between tiles. However, the difference is that ammonia (preferably clear) is a toxic product, while hydrogen peroxide is not. Ammonia needs to be purchased from a drugstore, while hydrogen peroxide is sold in pharmacies. 

Additional differences include the fact that the latter is suitable for removing mould from any surface, while ammonia works better for tiles and glass. However, the method of application is very similar in both cases, since both can be sprayed onto the affected areas (in the case of ammonia, it should be mixed equally with water), allowed to dry well, and then applied to a cloth for cleaning.

3. Using vinegar and salt

Vinegar is actually the best anti-calc product that exists. In fact, any of the limescale cleaners on the market today is sure to contain some vinegar. 

Wherever limescale accumulates, a simple mixture of vinegar, salt and water is sure to reach it. It’s a simple matter of combining all ingredients, wetting a cloth and rubbing the affected surfaces. After cleaning, it is advisable to wipe the surfaces with a dry cloth, or even good-old window cleaner to get a nice and shiny effect.

4. Cleaning with hydrochloric acid

Hydrochloric acid is also sure to be found in numerous household cleaning products – and its effects are quite strong. In fact, it can be used to eliminate the most resistant black mould taking up space in your shower or bathtub. 

But be careful. When making use of hydrochloric acid for cleaning, ensure adequate ventilation in the room. And never touch the hydrochloric acid directly – always wear strong, protective gloves. Don’t splash it onto the affected area, but rather apply it slowly and gently. Rub the area diligently with a brush and let it sit for about 30 minutes. 

Afterwards, splash on some water and allow to air dry before patting it drier with a cloth.

5. Other cleaning methods

Using simple household detergent for limescale and black mould, although it might look effective, will not kill all funguses. The best possible way to prevent them from returning? Clean your bathroom on a regular basis and allow enough ventilation throughout the day. 

On the other hand, an expert cleaning professional is sure to get the cleaning job done correctly.

6. Prevention is better than cure

Any space that regularly gets moist or wet is prone to black mould. And seeing as your shower and tub get soaked with water about every day, it’s no wonder they are prone to these disgusting funguses. 

The next time you finish showering, ensure that no puddles are left anywhere, especially on the shower curtain. And try using some borax salt to clean your bathroom with. 

And finally, take a good long look around your bathroom and pick up where mould and limescale might be starting to form. Should it always be in the same spot, it might indicate a plumbing problem, in which case you’ll have no option but to call in an expert plumber for the job. 

What other tricks do you use to get rid of limescale and black mould?

