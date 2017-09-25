​Removing limescale and dirt from your shower – 6 tips!

Limescale is a deposit of calcium carbonate and a residue left behind by hard water. And before you ask, hard water is water that contains a higher concentration of dissolved minerals like calcium and magnesium. When the water evaporates, it leaves behind calcium carbonate deposits. These limescale deposits therefore build up on any surfaces that hard water is in contact with and can accumulate quickly. Unfortunately, limescale usually sticks to limescale and these deposits can be quite difficult to get rid of.

Black mould is a species of a toxic mould / fungus that requires and thrives off moisture to survive. It will often appear as slimy and features a dark greenish-black (sometimes grey) hue. It can be quite dangerous to one’s health.