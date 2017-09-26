​Catching a mouse: 10 things you need to know

Realising that there is a mouse (or mice) in your house is not a great thing, as you immediately start worrying about your health, your kids’ safety, your food in the pantry…

Yes, you do have the right to be concerned, for mice are classified as rodents and pests, even though some people prefer to keep them as pets. Mice can wreak quite a lot of havoc in a home. Aside from chewing valuables (including your electric cables), they also carry and spread diseases because of their unsanitary nature.

With that being said, we have decided to take a look at 10 things you need to know about mice in general, but also how to effectively rid your home of them.