Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​5 ways to cool down a hot bedroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Winter might be approaching, but we all know that spring will follow, and after that will come summer, which means it won’t be long before we’re looking at ways to avoid stuffy indoors. And how uncomfortable is it to try and drift off to sleep when it’s too hot? 

Don’t fret – or sweat, for that matter. Take a look at these quick ways to cool your bedroom (and yourself) down in no time…

1. Use a fan

C&C House_Self-construction manual., ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

C&C House_Self-construction manual.

ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

Of course a fan is one of the most popular ways to cool down a room, but sometimes it’s not enough. Hint? Place a bucket or bowl full of ice right in front of it, which will make quite the difference! And be sure to shut the door.

2. Shut it

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Draw the blinds and close the curtains – that sunlight streaming indoors will just heat up your interiors, which is perfectly welcome in winter, yet not so much come summer. 

From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

3. Choose lighter curtains

DECORACIÓN TEXTIL, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Sunlight hitting a dark curtain will heat up that material faster, causing the heat to spread indoors, yet this won’t happen if you have light-coloured curtains guarding your windows.

4. Allow some fresh air in

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración BedroomBeds & headboards
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

If you’re lucky, there’ll be a nice breeze blowing which can make a difference – that is, if you open your bedroom window.

5. Sleep on the ground floor

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Rustic style wine cellar
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

Switch your upstairs bed for the downstairs sofa. Remember that heat rises, meaning all rooms on the ground floor will be a bit cooler than the upstairs ones. 

But before we start working on cooling off, let’s first warm up – check out The essentials of a warm and cosy home.

​23 gardens to decorate your home’s entrance
What other tips can you think of to cool down your home’s interiors?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks