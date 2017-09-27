​5 ways to cool down a hot bedroom

Winter might be approaching, but we all know that spring will follow, and after that will come summer, which means it won’t be long before we’re looking at ways to avoid stuffy indoors. And how uncomfortable is it to try and drift off to sleep when it’s too hot?
Don’t fret – or sweat, for that matter. Take a look at these quick ways to cool your bedroom (and yourself) down in no time…
Of course a fan is one of the most popular ways to cool down a room, but sometimes it’s not enough. Hint? Place a bucket or bowl full of ice right in front of it, which will make quite the difference! And be sure to shut the door.
Draw the blinds and close the curtains – that sunlight streaming indoors will just heat up your interiors, which is perfectly welcome in winter, yet not so much come summer.
Sunlight hitting a dark curtain will heat up that material faster, causing the heat to spread indoors, yet this won’t happen if you have light-coloured curtains guarding your windows.
If you’re lucky, there’ll be a nice breeze blowing which can make a difference – that is, if you open your bedroom window.
Switch your upstairs bed for the downstairs sofa. Remember that heat rises, meaning all rooms on the ground floor will be a bit cooler than the upstairs ones.
