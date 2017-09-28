Your browser is out-of-date.

​35 great ideas for walls of stone and brick

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
Have you ever walked into a house and asked yourself: “What’s missing”? Sometimes a room just needs that extra little touch to make it stand out more, and for these instances we definitely recommend a wall surface clad in stone or brick. 

Of course a multitude of options await you should you want to go this route, from raw brick and granite to slate and sandstone – and many many more! They can be used to style up anything from hallways and niches to front façades and dining room focal walls. And just think of the possibilities once different colours come into play!

Let’s look at some visual stimulation for further inspiration…

1. How’s this bold stone wall for a kitchen backsplash?

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

2. A focal piece in your living room, perhaps?

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

3. Be sure to add the proper illumination to really make that raw surface stand out.

Wandverkleidung aus Holz, BS - Holzdesign
BS—Holzdesign

BS - Holzdesign
BS—Holzdesign
BS - Holzdesign

4. A stone wall is the ideal choice to add a rustic touch to a space.

Casa nel borgo, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

5. A stone-clad wall can give new character to a dead space, like a hallway.

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

6. Now this is how you make your staircase stand out even more.

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How about adding some delicious texture to those wall niches?

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

8. A stone wall in a snow-white hue? So magical!

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

9. Combining different stones, like slate and quartzite, leads to an entire new realm of design possibilities.

Realizzazioni per privati, Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

10. A rustic stone wall combined with classic furniture? Simply unforgettable.

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

11. With such an exposed brick wall in the kitchen, you don’t really need additional wall art pieces.

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

12. Be sure to add elements that draw even more attention to that stone wall, like this fabulous mirror.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

13. Gone are the days when a simple corner wall was just space.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

14. This living room, minus the stone wall, would surely not have the same style power.

Reforma de un apartamento en el centro de San Sebastian, EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

15. This stone wall knows how to make a great first impression in this entryway.

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

16. How about alternating between full-stone and half-stone walls?

Reforma parcial vivienda RIELLS I VIABREA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

17. Who wouldn’t want to style up their fireplace like this?

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

18. Should you want to coat all four walls of a room in rustic stone, be sure to soften the furnishings and colour palette.

Rustico di Seravezza (Forte dei Marmi), Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

19. How perfect does this stone wall go with the exposed ceiling beams?

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

20. The brick-wall design is no stranger to industrial-style spaces.

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

21. This is definitely one way for your cooking space to gather attention.

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

22. Combined with other elements like a wooden ceiling, a stone wall can help to make an entire room seem warmer and cosier.

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

23. How about coating the exterior façade of your house with natural stone?

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

24. A bedroom with such a striking brick wall in the background? One almost doesn’t need to add in a headboard!

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

25. A brick wall can make a picture gallery become much more prominent.

London, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

26. Thanks to ceramic brick, this kitchen flaunts quite the contemporary character.

New York, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

27. Where there’s a (brick) wall, there’s a way!

SYPIALNIA, ZABRZE, grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

28. This tiny piece of stone decoration is just enough to ensure some raw character.

Talamo di Corte Serena Morando - restauro di un immobile storico destinandolo a struttura ricettiva, Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

29. Another fantastic advantage of an exposed brick wall? It adds stunning pattern to a space.

Crossover der Stile und Epochen - Umbau einer alten Reiterkaserne, Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

30. Would you dare try out this dark and decadent stone combination in your home?

Villa B. (Cervo, Liguria), Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

31. Stone walls with a wooden floor? Such a homey and welcoming vibe!

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

32. Depending on their colours, stone walls can be as cool or warm as you want them to be.

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

33. See how creatively this grey stone wall mimics the metal bookcase’s hues.

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling

MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design
MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design

34. The red-brick wall in the background fits in perfectly with the rest of the room’s colour palette.

Ex Pollaio a Torino, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

35. A wall clad in natural stone should be left open to breathe. The occasional wall art piece is fine, but allow it to flaunt its natural beauty.

Locanda di Doris, CASABELLA
CASABELLA

CASABELLA
CASABELLA
CASABELLA

Of course stone isn’t our only option; check out these 10 vibrant examples of amazing accent walls.

Which of these stone/brick walls would look sublime in your home?

