37 cast concrete floors that will have you considering one of your own!

Un Salon / Salle à manger mix Industriel et Vintage, ATDECO ATDECO Industrial style living room
If you thought that you had to choose from carpet or wooden floorboards for your home, it's time to get with the programme and learn about a chic, hardwearing and industrial-inspired trend that is hitting the UK right now. We're talking about cast concrete floors! 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that concrete is anything but cold or unfriendly in a home setting, especially if you add some extra glamour with stone chips or pigment, but don't simply take their word for it. We've found a huge number of amazing projects to show you today, each of which shows the inherent  suitability of concrete flooring for every room in your home, not just the high traffic areas, such as kitchens. Come with us now and prepare to think of concrete in a whole new light! 

1. Perfect for any industrial-inspired kitchen!

homify Industrial style dining room
2. Smooth and chic, is this actually concrete?

homify Country style dining room
3. What a great idea for high traffic areas!

Keukens voorzien van een gietvloer, Design Gietvloer Design Gietvloer Modern kitchen
4. Modern and classic all at the same time.

Keukens voorzien van een gietvloer, Design Gietvloer Design Gietvloer Modern kitchen
5. Hygienic and easy to maintain in the kitchen.

Keukens voorzien van een gietvloer, Design Gietvloer Design Gietvloer Modern kitchen
6. Finished in white, this is a really chic flooring style.

homify Modern dining room
7. A little texture is no bad thing!

homify Modern living room Grey
8. Wow! This style looks like poured quartz! So swish!

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist kitchen White
Cooking, Drinking and Chilling

9. Look how well the light reflects here!

orange leaf, AShel AShel Minimalist living room Wood Orange
10. Where do the walls end and the floor begin? Seamless!

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist bathroom
11. Such a great basis for exotic rugs.

homify Modern living room
12. The industrial beauty here is undeniable!

RielEstate, Joris Verhoeven Architectuur Joris Verhoeven Architectuur Modern living room
13. It's even exciting enough for a dramatic bedroom!

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
14. The swirled patterns here really add a new dimension of design.

homify Industrial style dining room Concrete Grey
15. Talk about helping to make a small kitchen look bigger!

Appartement tbv verhuur in Haarlem, Atelier09 Atelier09 Industrial style dining room
16. This is a timeless classic, with white walls in place.

Villa, woonbeton vloer, Zilva Vloeren Zilva Vloeren Industrial style dining room Concrete
17. How about a warm beige tone? Perfect for sunny kitchens!

WONING BB2 te BREDA, ddp-architectuur ddp-architectuur Minimalist dining room Metal Black
18. Minimalism and concrete floors go hand in hand.

uitbreiding woonhuis, JMW architecten JMW architecten Modern dining room Glass Transparent
19. They even work with flamboyant furniture!

homify Modern dining room Grey
20. This floor looks great with warm wood on top of it.

Vakantiewoning Cornelisse, Schiermonnikoog, De Zwarte Hond De Zwarte Hond Scandinavian style dining room
21. Family homes really benefit from smooth concrete floors.

Woonhuis M&JW, Egbert Duijn architect+ Egbert Duijn architect+ Modern dining room
22. Can't get enough of a good thing? What about a matching cast island?

Keukens voorzien van een gietvloer, Design Gietvloer Design Gietvloer Modern kitchen
23. Unfussy spaces need understated flooring, so bring in the concrete!

Woonkamers met een gietvloer, Design Gietvloer Design Gietvloer Modern dining room
24. Do you dare go dark and sleek?

Bosvilla in Berlicum, Villa Delphia Villa Delphia Modern dining room
25. Imperfect finishes are nothing short of perfect in our book!

homify Modern dining room
26. A modern floor for a retro finish? Why not!

homify Modern dining room
27. Woah! This tamped floor looks like wood!

homify Modern dining room
28. How can one black step make a polished concrete floor look SO dynamic?

Hoekhaard, Boley Boley Minimalist dining room
29. Charming! Practical AND stylish. What a combination.

homify Industrial style garage/shed
30. What a perfect contrast to the softness of the rug here!

Tetem Lofts, IAA Architecten IAA Architecten Industrial style living room
31. This home looks endless, thanks to the sleek flooring finish.

Vernieuwbouw grachtenpand, Kodde Architecten bna Kodde Architecten bna Industrial style media room
32. Simple, smooth and neutral, this is a great basis that was ripe for colour pops.

Un Salon / Salle à manger mix Industriel et Vintage, ATDECO ATDECO Industrial style living room
33. Concrete, wood and steel? What a match made in heaven.

Peckham Victorian house wrap around extension, Ar'Chic Ar'Chic Industrial style kitchen
Peckham Victorian house wrap around extension

34. For a touch of extra glamour, how about cast concrete flooring with stone chips? Glittery!

House S - S Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
35. So wonderfully understated, this concrete floor is the perfect finishing touch for such an industrial space!

淡水 空間攝影, Hiro Liao Photography Hiro Liao Photography Industrial style houses Reinforced concrete Grey
36. Blink and you could miss the simplicity here, but it offers the perfect base for vintage furniture.

Quartiere Ostiense: una casa dal sapore Industriale , studioQ studioQ Industrial style living room
37. The mirror finish of this floor is the perfect way to end our article. Just look at that gleam!

Casa CH-M, ARstudio ARstudio Modern dining room
For even more gorgeous flooring, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 eye-opening floor transitions that are works of art.

21 eye-candy back gardens to give you ideas
Are you giving more thought to concrete flooring now?

