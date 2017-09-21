37 cast concrete floors that will have you considering one of your own!

If you thought that you had to choose from carpet or wooden floorboards for your home, it's time to get with the programme and learn about a chic, hardwearing and industrial-inspired trend that is hitting the UK right now. We're talking about cast concrete floors!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that concrete is anything but cold or unfriendly in a home setting, especially if you add some extra glamour with stone chips or pigment, but don't simply take their word for it. We've found a huge number of amazing projects to show you today, each of which shows the inherent suitability of concrete flooring for every room in your home, not just the high traffic areas, such as kitchens. Come with us now and prepare to think of concrete in a whole new light!