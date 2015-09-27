Stylish and practical kitchen shelves

Kitchens are a busy area in most houses. We prepare food there, eat together at the breakfast bar and it's said that all the best house parties end up in the kitchen! Storage is therefore an important factor when considering the design of your kitchen. It is something we take for granted, assuming that it will have enough but this isn't always the case.
Sometimes the addition of shelves or units with shelving is the solution. You can have your shelves exposed or hidden behind doors and the design options are endless.
This beautiful kitchen was part of a remodel. It is stunning in its simplicity. With the white units sitting against the bare brick wall behind them. The work surfaces are natural wood, again helping to add to the rustic appeal of this space. The shelves are open and exposed and fit perfectly into their surroundings. They are deep enough to hold books along with all of the other items on them. They are very simple, but suit the space.
In an awkward space, shelving can be really advantageous. If the kitchen design doesn't allow for extra storage due to the layout, then you can take advantage of other available spaces. In this corridor leading up to the kitchen, which looks small, the owners have taken the initiative to put in long, slimline shelves. This offers extra storage for cookbooks and anything else they like. It is a clever use of the space they had available to them. The shelves are simple and rustic, matching the beautifully tiles floor perfectley.
In this kitchen you can see how the design is sleek and well finished. It is a stylish kitchen in itself with lots of wall units, but all clearly visible and hidden storage too. The shelves to the right are on display and sit neatly into a space that would otherwise have been rendered useless. The design has taken essentially dead space and turned it into a clever shelving area. Meaning anything you want to display can be on show.
This kitchen is very traditional. Designed by Hartely Quinn Wilson, it looks like a perfect country kitchen. From the sink to the wood on the cupboards, we just love the country appeal. The selves along the wall only add to this feel. The plates all in their own space is extremely clever and just above the sink too. Everything really does have its own place to live. This makes it really easy to access items you want quickly, but overall, we just love the look.
Sometimes, you might not want to put shelves on the wall. You may want a freestanding unit instead. And they don't come much more beautiful than this one. Made from solid wood it is stunning and would fit in traditional or slightly more modern kitchens. The shelves are both hidden and exposed, offering the best of both worlds. You can keep your lesser desired items hidden away and use the open shelves to display your favaoutie books and items.
These shelves are just clever. We love clever design. This kitchen has everything hidden away. However we feel shelving this neat should be displayed. They have sued the space beautifully. And if you are going to hide your shelves, why not turn the inside of the door into a spice rack whilst you are at it? As far as hidden shelves go, these are both lovely to look at and very functional.
When it does come to kitchens, making use of every space is just common sense. This kitchen uses the area beside the door to create shelves. It also uses the end of the island as more storage for books etc. Little design ideas like this are the ideas that make a kitchen as functional as it can be. We need quick access to items, like cookbooks, without having to look through cupboards. It also makes it look more homely.
Here we can see a mix of modern and traditional meeting. The lights, colours and so on are modern, whilst the table looks very traditional. The shelves also blend the two. Using wood makes them look classic, yet the cubed design helps them look modern. You could store anything on these shelves. From books to ornaments, they really do offer a lot.
It is your kitchen, so you should have it designed anyway you like. We love modern kitchens and traditional ones, and we like that you can mix the two. This one has done just that. White with wood is very traditional and looks fabulous. It is an ageless combination. The shelves here fill every available space. You can see the cookbooks on the right where they sit on the shelves. And under the island in the middle, there are two baskets acting as shelves and it works very well.
Once more, freestanding may be the preference of many people. If you just want to add to your current kitchen, or redesign it, this beautiful unit is worth considering. The Dixon Modular Storage unit mixes drawers with shelves. It is incredibly retro in design and perfect for a variety of kitchens. We think it would shine best in an industrial or retro kitchen, as it would match perfectly. You can store anything you like in it. Books to utensils and anything precious you can put up high. A lovely unit for everything you need it to do.