Sleek mirrored furniture

This coffee table is the perfect piece of mirrored furniture for anyone wanting to add elegance into his or her living room. The table is a long rectangular shape, classic in cut and style. The table top is what really makes this table, it is mirrored, and looks really elegant against the white base of the table. The designer chose to decorate the room with a light coloured palette, which flows well with the table as it reflects the light and colours from the other furnishings. This table is great for displaying books, as shown here. It ties in this room beautifully, definitely completing the look of this room, which is one of high elegance and style.