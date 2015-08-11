10 ideas for single beds

A child’s room is a very important place for a young boy or girl. It is a place where they grow, develop, learn, and play. It is a room that is expressive of their personality, and will help shape them for years to come. The bed is one of the most important pieces of furniture of the kids room. A child’s bed can be the most creative part of the room. Perhaps its shaped like a spaceship or castle. Maybe its full of colour and pattern. Whatever desired, these single beds for kids will spark the inspiration of any boy or girl looking to add personality into their room.
For a fun single bed, try a playhouse bed that mixes fun with function. The bottom of this bed is a cool playhouse with an entrance way and two fun windows to peek out of. A ladder leads up to the sleeping area, where the child can feel like they are high up in their own fortress. The wood is a light, neutral colour, which is a great base for the deeper coloured bedding used. This playhouse bed makes this room an exciting place, a bed a child surely will not protest going to.
Looking for a bed that will hold books and toys displayed in a nice way? This bed does it right. The bed is built into a shelving unit, which wraps around one whole side of the bed. On one side of the bed, the shelves are used for books, perfect for falling asleep with a book in hand. Stuffed animals and toys are placed on the top shelf, for more easy access to cuddling with a favourite before falling asleep. The white wood used keeps the room bright and lively. The blue accents ensures the room stays playful.
Want something different than the typical wood frame for a single bed? Try leather. This pink leather single bed for kids is perfect for the girly girl who wants a bed that packs a punch. The leather adds texture to the room, while the colour pink is the perfect playful shade. With the rounded shape of the headboard, it’s the perfect unique single bed for a girl ready to express her personality.
This bed looks like a cool ice tray, iridescent in colour. All the sides of this single bed are high, making a comfortable bed that feels like one is enveloped in lushness. The silver colour is fun, and goes well with many other colours especially the purples, blues, and pinks of the rest of this room. Pink bedding helps complete the look, as does an accent pillow that really shows off a young girls personality.
For the ultimate princess, one must go with a canopy bed! This single bed is all about royalty, the designer missed no detail. The tall canopy bed is draped in beautiful sheer white curtains that have deep red accents. The bedding itself has a royal feel with its red and pink floral print. Several accent pillows in various patterns but same colour palette make the bed feel more regal and grandiose. The end result is an amazing single bed, fit for a queen.
Legos are the ultimate childhood toy, who doesn’t love them? Why not incorporate a childhood favourite into a single bed? This bed does just that. Set against an accent wall in a corner of the room, the headboard is indeed, a giant lego. The sea green colour is fun, especially with the blues of the room. The bedding flows with this colour palette, using the same green as the lego headboard as a cover, with colourful accent pillows. This bed is too fun not to sleep in!
Looking for a canopy single bed idea that is less traditional and more modern? Look no more. This bed has the similar frame of a traditional canopy bed but without the royal feel. Instead, the design went a more modern approach, keeping the frame exposed and using the frame to hang fun designs from. Designs of pink and red colour dangle from the canopy, which pick up the pink colour of the bedding. This canopy single bed is a win for the cool girl who has a lot of style.
Want to integrate a child’s favourite sport or hobby into their single bed? This bed is the perfect example. The designer really went all out! Set on top of a skate board ramp, this bed is ultra cool and unique. The bed is perched high on top of the grey ramp. The bed itself is made of a bold blue wood, which goes perfectly with the graffiti on the accent wall. This bed is full of personality, definitely transforming this room into a cool, hip place to be.
For the minimalist child who doesn’t like clutter and wants organization, this single bed is perfect. The bed has great storage attached to its base, three drawers that open up making plenty of room for books, toys, dolls, and other fun objects. The bed is set in a corner, and has more of a daybed feel which is perfect for when company comes over to play. The bedding is purple and pink, which goes with the Dora the Explorer theme of the bedroom, making this a great, neat place for a young girl to sleep.
This bed has a fun twist on the adult sleigh bed. It is a really fun, bold red colour with large designs at its head and legs. It almost feels as if one is in Santa’s sleigh. The bed rests against a wall, which provides support on that side of the bed and makes the bed feel more cosy. Stripped bedding is used to pick up the red colour and blues of the rest of the room. This bed is really eye-catching and bold, transforming this room into one with a large personality for the perfect creative children's room.