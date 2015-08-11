10 ideas for single beds

A child’s room is a very important place for a young boy or girl. It is a place where they grow, develop, learn, and play. It is a room that is expressive of their personality, and will help shape them for years to come. The bed is one of the most important pieces of furniture of the kids room. A child’s bed can be the most creative part of the room. Perhaps its shaped like a spaceship or castle. Maybe its full of colour and pattern. Whatever desired, these single beds for kids will spark the inspiration of any boy or girl looking to add personality into their room.