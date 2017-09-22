6 Shaker kitchen designs that you won't be able to shake off!

A new kitchen is always something to get excited about and while it's easy to get overwhelmed by all the stunning styles out there, we want to showcase a longstanding favourite today; Shaker! As any kitchen planner will tell you, Shaker designs are incredible for a number of reasons, but mostly, because they can look as traditional or modern as you like and still offer al the functionality that you need from this, the busiest room in the house!

If you're about to start a kitchen revamp, take a look at these beautiful and very different Shaker designs, to see if this classic genre could work perfectly for you.