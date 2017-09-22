6 Shaker kitchen designs that you won't be able to shake off!

A new kitchen is always something to get excited about and while it's easy to get overwhelmed by all the stunning styles out there, we want to showcase a longstanding favourite today; Shaker! As any kitchen planner will tell you, Shaker designs are incredible for a number of reasons, but mostly, because they can look as traditional or modern as you like and still offer al the functionality that you need from this, the busiest room in the house!
If you're about to start a kitchen revamp, take a look at these beautiful and very different Shaker designs, to see if this classic genre could work perfectly for you.
Finished in a stunning lead grey colour and with decadent Carrara marble worktops and brass hardware in place, we challenge you to think of this kitchen as too traditional or boring! Located in a specifically-built contemporary kitchen extension, the light flow here is incredible and made an exposed brick wall absolutely the perfect choice, to add in some depth of colour and warmth. Ultra contemporary yet startlingly traditional, all at the same time, we bet this is already changing your mind about Shaker designs!
If we told you that a striking monochrome kitchen, complete with matt-finish cabinets, luxury metallic accessories and modern appliances would look simply incredible, you might raise a questioning eyebrow at us. But what if we went one step further and claimed that all this could be possible, with Shaker styling? Well, no need to imagine it, as we have the picture, right here! The way that a nostalgic and comforting vibe has been captured inside a contemporary aesthetic is actually bordering on genius here and we love it!
Ok, so you aren't opposed to a Shaker cabinet or two now, but you know you want to use pretty colours in your kitchen and that just won't work with inset doors, right? Wrong! If anything, we think that Shaker doors and drawer fronts are the most ideal for adding a dash of pastel prettiness to, as they balance each other out so well. Just look at this immaculate baby blue installation and you'll see what we mean! With a chunky wooden counter, the sweet aesthetic is lovely and well thought out, without becoming too saccharine or cloying!
We've established that Shaker kitchens can make great use of pastels, but what about the other end of the spectrum, en masse? If the idea of navy blue or black kitchen cabinets appeals to you more than anything else, you can choose Shaker fronts with confidence, as just look how great they look! With some bright hardware, contrasting walls and good light flow, a dark shaker cabinet will always pop!
Here's a good question: if you love minimalist design, can you really look to install Shaker cabinets? Aren't they just a little more fancy than you'd like? Well, if you opt for a very simple design, finished in plain white and with understated handles, we actually think that you'll struggle to find a more simple, timeless and elegant style! We LOVE this white and wood space, as it benefits from traditional Shaker cabinets, a rich butcher's block counter and has all the convenience of integrated appliances as well. Delicious!
Hey, all you vintage fans; we haven't forgotten about you! If you are on the lookout for a style of kitchen design that would suit a home filled with antique and traditional touches, Shaker styling can really work for you! Just look at the Old English White kitchen, complete with brass hardware and sympathetically designed appliances and you'll see what we mean! While all the convenience and functionality of a very contemporary design has been included, the finished aesthetic is charmingly old fashioned and makes us want to turn our backs on more modern styling!
