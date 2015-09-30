Corner shelving ideas

Corners are an area of all rooms that are underused. But why?! They are the perfect place for additional storage and the shape can accommodate a variety of storage options, such as shelves or shelving units.
We have selected a variety of our favourite corner shelving units, which look great in a variety of rooms. So, don't waste time, utilise that empty corner space now!
Dark corners are always underused. Especially in a kitchen when there is that awkward space that we don't quite know how to use. There is always the cupboard in the kitchen that sits in the corner and we never know what languishes in the back. You need a headlight to see what lurks in the corner. Well not now. There is a really simple solution to use the space to its maximum ability. Here we can see a shelving unit that pulls out enabling you to see everything from the cupboard easily. It is stylish, efficient and works very well. Made by Alaris London they are stunning.
A beautiful Bonsoni Mobel Oak wall cabinet. This large shelving unit is perfect for any corner in the bathroom due to its size. It can sit right in the most awkward corner and use that empty space well. Mounted to the wall, it is extremely secure too. Made in stunning oak wood, it would match many modern and traditional bathrooms. You can use the shelves to store all of your bathroom essentials on.
These shelves are brilliant. They are for your shower and make use of that corner that all showers have. This gives you the option of additional storage and keeps all of your shampoos together. You can have one, or as many as you like running down the corner. The cylindrical tubes move so you can separate items as you see fit. The see through nature of the shelves is perfect too, as they will match any decor.
Corner shelves don't always have to be in the shape of the corner. Not everyone wants shelves that wrap around the corner, and we are all about uniqueness. These white shelves are lovely. With modern lines, they are really contemporary and look the part in any room, whether in your living room or bedroom, we are certain you will find a use for them. They wouldn't look out of place filled with books, photos or ornaments like in this image.
We think these shelves are a brilliant use of space. The addition of lighting helps the corner not feel dark and unused. Instead it feels loved and a great place to keep all you books or other trinkets. They have been built into the corner and mean the sofa can almost sit against them without impinging on their use. They are classic, yet contemporary and really make good use of this corner.
This is a brilliant bookshelf, there is no other phrase for it. We think it is an excellent use of a corner space. The shelves could of course have anything on them, but this little corner office space is wonderful. Made using MDF and walnut veneer, they are stunning at a fraction of the cost of solid wood. They fit really well as they were designed to work around the space and help to split the two areas.
These shelves use an otherwise dead space to its best possible advantage. The small ladder gives it an air of old school elegance too. This along with the dark wood just give it a traditional feel. There are many options for what you could put on these shelves. Anything from books to ornaments and photos. The height adds great storage for any room too and means you can put valuables up high away from children who could easily break things. You get the best of both with this unit.
Made by Inspirit, these shelves have a very industrial look. They are bespoke and made to measure. They would fit perfectly in any modern room looking to stand out from the crowd. They are made from a range of materials and every unit is unique because they are made to fit your own space. Maximising storage in this corner, they are very contemporary.
We think these shelves offer the perfect example of a wonderful shelving unit. They are very cleverly designed utilising the space really well. The shelves are cleverly separated with the use of a different colour background, enabling each shelf to be distinct. They are so simple but very stylish at the same time. Perfect for a bedroom, living room, dining room or even a bathroom, we think they are incredibly versatile.
Wood is a timeless material to use. It ages well, if it ages at all that is. It is natural and matches so many interiors that we feel it is one of the best materials you can use. This shelving unit makes a brilliant use of this otherwise totally unusable corner. It creates extra storage that could be really needed in small spaces. The addiition of any corner shelves is a great idea, and we have shown they can really go in any space.