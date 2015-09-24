Playful Playroom Storage

Kids always come with a lot of toys. Any parent knows exactly how much they accumulate. From well meaning presents from relatives to books. The key to a tidy and well presented playroom is storage. Every playroom should have storage that looks good, is robust and can hold a lot of toys.
Its should be bright and appealing, not only to adults, but to children too. It is their playroom after all. We have selected some of our favourites and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do.
This storage unit is utterly modern and delightful. We think it would sit well in any kids room because it is so versatile. The blue and orange colours are very unisex, so it would fit well in a girl or boys room. The shape and lines are very contemporary too. The storage it offers is huge. From clothes to toys, there is a lot of space here. With drawers and shelves, it really does offer the user a lot of options. We think kids would love it and it would make tidying up your toys fun, rather than a chore.
Strorage cubes have grown in popularity in recent years. These cubed units need boxes to fill them and these delightful ones from Cuckooland are perfect. Lightly padded, they have carry handles that make them perfect for playroom storage. We think they would look great in a cubed unit, however they could be used as stand alone storage too. They will make tidying up an easy task for any little girl. They are 40x40cm, so offer a really decent size of cube.
Yellow is the colour of sunshine and this storage unit certainly brightens up any playroom or nursery. It is an excellent option for storage. We like the idea of hiding all the mess behind the doors. You can also use the top of it for shelving which is an added bonus. The three tiered look is quite modern and offers some great options for spacing. Here they have put shelves, cut to size above it, which adds even more storage. Lovely and high, as well as deep, you could easily fit all of your childs toys in here.
Shelves. The ever perfect storage solution for any playroom area. They are practical and always look great. This cubed unit is perfect for toys, as well as books. You can mix up the look of the shelves by adding boxes or having toys displayed as you wish. We think they are really flexible in everything they offer. The white also lends itself to matching any colour scheme in the playroom or bedroom.
As kids get older, it doesn't mean they want to stop playing with toys, but the playroom can mature with them. This storage unit is a perfect example of how storage can grow with your child. It is simple and functional, making it perfect. It is very modern and the geometric design is lovely. It hides away all the mess that children can create. They can come and play, put it all way and forget about it, and so can you! And have something that appears to me no more than a well decorated wall.
These lockers offer a totally different and definitely offer a more grown up look to the room. Fitting for an older child, possibly an early teen, they most likely don't fit the playroom vibe. However, we know that kids of all ages need storage and these were too good to miss out. They are excellent for any playroom or bedroom for keeping clothes, toys, bags and well anything really. The locker look is very high school and will appeal to many people. There is nothing to say it cant start in a playroom and progress with a child as they get older. They are quite industrial looking, but here we like the way the soft grey and coloured wall mural soften the overall look.
This playroom is elegant and the colours are minimalist. We see here another storage unit that is perfect for a playroom because of the amount of storage it offers. It is the sort of thing that is usable on a daily basis. The way these work design wise, makes them perfect for children and adults. Children can access most items on the lower shelves with ease, giving them a sense of freedom and control, whilst leaving items higher up for adults (possibly toys with small pieces etc). It is a great combination of simplicity and usability.
We love this! It is a stunning take on a bookshelf and looks really good fun too. And playrooms should be fun. What a great way to store your books. Of course you could use the shelves for toys, but the book tree just looks the part. We think it is brilliant to look at and would fit in any playroom.
What little girl wouldn't want this for a playroom? The storage is excellent and the whole area is just a play area. It looks like a lot of fun and any child would lose hours palying in this. The design has made it a play area as well as somewhere you can store your child's toys.The colours are obviously aimed at girls, but this could be adapted for a boy easily enough. Or if your boy likes pink there is no reason to change anything. Perfect Princess playroom.
These cubes are brilliant. Bright and vibrant, they are very modern in appearance. A playroom would be the perfect place for them because of the colours. The unit above them too, helps keep the lines modern and offers additional storage that is excellent. Toys and books can be stored really easily in these. It also makes it really easy for kids to find things, as they are not hidden away. Everything on display means no more hours raking around old fashioned toy boxes.