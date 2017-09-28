Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​20 design tips for small bedrooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
квартира в современном стиле 1, архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Sleeping space a bit cramped? That’s no excuse not to have it look beautiful and stylish. On the contrary, small bedrooms can be quite easy to style up, if you know where to look for inspiration, like these 20 examples we are about to share with you. 

Scroll down, take notes, and let’s see what style tips these 20 small-yet-still-very-stylish bedrooms can present to you – and don’t forget to check out our vast range of professionals to help turn your dream bedroom into reality.

1. An all-white colour palette will not only make a small bedroom look more visually spacious, but also fabulously serene.

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern style bedroom
FELD Architecture

FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture

2. Wall shelving is ideal for conjuring up extra floor space while keeping your books (and other items) neat and out of the way.

Appartement 107m², Lise Compain Lise Compain Small bedroom
Lise Compain

Lise Compain
Lise Compain
Lise Compain

3. A neutral colour palette doesn’t have to be all light – see how fabulous this earth-toned scheme looks.

Интерьер квартиры в стиле минимализм, 165 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова Студия Павла Полынова Minimalist bedroom
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

4. A dark focal wall can give depth and character to a small space.

Main Bedroom, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern style bedroom
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Main Bedroom

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

5. The warm hues of these walls are repeated in the décor pieces, ensuring visual flow for this room’s design.

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style bedroom bedroom,copper,leather,quirky bedroom,industrial bedroom,holiday home
Perfect Stays

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

6. Be sure to include as much natural light as possible!

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Small spots of bright colours that “pop” from a neutral colour palette are ideal, as shown here.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

8. A simple wall design such as this can add interest without crowding a small room.

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

9. An exposed brick design adorning one focal wall is pure perfection.

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

10. Why not include some inspirational wording on your focal wall? It is sure to enhance your bedroom’s ambience.

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Never underestimate the style power of a simple rug, like this patterned beauty here.

DEPARTAMENTO TORRE MAGMA, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma BedroomAccessories & decoration Brown
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

12. A soft grey scheme can help make a small room look oh-so sophisticated.

квартира в современном стиле 1, архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) Minimalist bedroom
архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)

архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)
архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)
архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)

13. Then again, so can some hot and vibrant tones.

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

14. Floating shelving and bedside tables adding to storage? Now that’s design done right!

Diseño Interior, Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood-Plastic Composite Blue
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario

Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario

15. See how clean and elegant this room looks by balancing out its simple colours.

D´TERRACE MODEL UNIT, DECO Designers DECO Designers Minimalist bedroom
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

16. Any bed with built-in storage compartments gets our vote of approval.

Small apartment for my friend, Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Small bedroom
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

17. Even though this bedroom is small, it enjoys a soft and slightly romantic look thanks to its décor, colours and furnishings.

Ermitage, Grange México Grange México Modern style bedroom
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

18. A handful of richly-textured elements should be just enough to add character, not overthrow the entire room.

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Marble Brown
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

19. Some striking wallpaper adding interest to your focal wall? It can work if the rest of the room’s style is soft and subtle.

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style bedroom
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

20. No space for a window? Thanks to wall decals and/or paint, you can add the idea of one.

Vinilo Ventana Paris, Vinilos Impacto Creativo Vinilos Impacto Creativo BedroomBeds & headboards
Vinilos Impacto Creativo

Vinilos Impacto Creativo
Vinilos Impacto Creativo
Vinilos Impacto Creativo

Speaking of clever designs, be sure not to miss these Creative bookshelf storage solutions.

​5 ways to cool down a hot bedroom
Which of these tips will you be using for your small bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks