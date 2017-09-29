Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 ideas to give your kitchen a rustic touch

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
89 metrowy dom k. Warszawy, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Rustic style kitchen Wood
Nobody can deny the cosy, comfortable and warm ambience of room styled up in the rustic design, especially not a kitchen, seeing as most of us associate a kitchen with hearty laughter, family bonding and an overall social scene. The rustic style goes back to the good old days of countryside living, yet it has stood the test of time beautifully by adorning various kitchens worldwide, both in rural settings and towns/cities.

Let’s explore 15 never-fail tips that can give your kitchen that inviting rustic touch.

1. A wooden surface, such as these beautiful cabinets.

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Rustic style kitchen Wood Wood effect
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

2. Double-duty furniture, like a dining table functioning as working space / island.

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Country style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

3. Walls flaunting a raw character, like this exposed brick beauty.

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Rustic style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

4. An intense tone or two grabbing attention, like this cheery yellow.

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

5. Vintage and restored furniture getting a second chance in life.

Miner's Cottage II: Kitchen design storey Rustic style kitchen
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Kitchen

design storey
design storey
design storey

6. Pottery – and lots of it.

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Rustic style kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

7. Don’t forget to invite nature in via potted plants and some fresh greens.

Cocina y pantry en Design House en DWM, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Eclectic style kitchen
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

8. We just love how rustic wood is combined with stainless steel modernity in here.

Visite privée d'un chalet alpin, Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie Rustic style kitchen
Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie

Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie
Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie
Sandrine RIVIERE Photographie

9. Can you get any more rustic than that delightful stone wall?

Casa vacanze situata in Piemonte: Casa Pasqualin, Andrea Chiesa è Progetto Immagine Andrea Chiesa è Progetto Immagine Rustic style kitchen White
Andrea Chiesa è Progetto Immagine

Andrea Chiesa è Progetto Immagine
Andrea Chiesa è Progetto Immagine
Andrea Chiesa è Progetto Immagine

10. Seeing as natural stone costs a pretty penny, better stick to wallpaper mimicking such a raw and natural look.

山林曉居, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Rustic style kitchen
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

11. Lighting fixtures telling of days gone by.

Una cocina de aire rústico que se adapta al entorno urbano, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen Wood Brown
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

12. Any little detail that makes use of raw and natural materials, like these wicker-clad pendants.

89 metrowy dom k. Warszawy, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Rustic style kitchen Wood
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

13. Open shelving for crockery and cooking ware, as that’s how they used to store ‘em long ago.

KH Küche: Asteiche Natur / Edelstahl, KH System Möbel GmbH KH System Möbel GmbH Rustic style kitchen
KH System Möbel GmbH

KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH

14. The more wood (for the countertops, island, backsplash… ), the better.

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Rustic style kitchen
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

15. An overall style that is functional yet charming, and looks lived in yet very loved.

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Rustic style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

Now it’s on to Rustic style bathrooms – have a look!

3 of the best: bathroom renovations that baffle!
What other tips can make a kitchen look a tad more rustic?

