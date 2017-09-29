​Ideas for bathroom wall coverings

A bathroom renovation is undoubtedly one of the projects that can be the most stressful and difficult. On one hand you have to keep in mind the room’s functionality, such as humidity levels, and on the other you also want to have the design look most fantastic and beautiful. No wonder professionals like bathroom designers go through years and years of studying to perfect this art.
Luckily you don’t have to, and you don’t have to throw in the towel either (so to speak), for we have quite a few ideas for that bathroom’s new look (in terms of wall styles) that can be both practical and pretty.
We’ve said it before: tiling never goes out of style. This is one of the best options to coat a bathroom, since tiles present the perfect material for a room prone to humidity, temperature fluctuations, hot steam, and whatever else goes on in a bathroom. Easy to clean and maintain, tiles are also available in millions of colours, patterns and designs, meaning you are sure to find the perfect one for your new bathroom.
Many are still reluctant to use wallpaper in bathrooms, as they are scared of what a moist environment might do to it. However, vinyl wallpapers produced today are quite resistant to humidity, meaning we now have one more option to consider for our bathroom makeovers.
Applying it couldn’t be easier, and it’s a simple matter of wiping it clean every now and again.
What do you think of this bathroom’s cheery and brightly coloured wall design?
It can be quite surprising to discover wooden walls in a bathroom, right? But what about saunas and spas where timber tends to reign in abundance? A wooden wall in a bathroom can give it that welcoming and warm look, not to mention a most unique touch. Of course tropical woods, like teak, are much better options to withstand high amounts of steam and moisture, so be clever about which wood you pick. And remember that all wooden surfaces require the occasional maintenance, like protecting it with a clear finish, such as polyurethane.
One of the more fashionable coatings for bathrooms is polished cement. It is a perfect material for these types of rooms, thanks to its watertight talent and great adhesion. And let’s not forget about maintenance, which is virtually none. Although we tend to associate polished cement with an industrial and modern look, the truth is that it is a very versatile material that can show up in just about any finish, design and colour.
Painting the walls can be a most simple and stylish option to give your bathroom a new look. And thanks to inventors and designers getting cleverer by the day, things such as waterproof finishes and fast-drying paints make styling up a bathroom an easy-peasy job. These are more resistant to moisture than traditional paints and finishes, since they create a barrier against water and prevent infiltration, keeping your bathroom looking brand new for much longer.
Want that eye-catching look that only real stone can afford you? Better discuss this with your budget, as natural stone is quite pricey. But once you are happy forking out, stone cladding is quite the fun and interesting choice, giving your bathroom a most elegant finish that few other materials can rival – just think of the timeless classics like marble, slate and limestone.
We left the surprising one for last, as a bathroom with brick walls is definitely not something you see every day. And why not? Because most people back off at the thought of those raw and rustic walls requiring cleaning and maintenance in moist-ridden spaces, and how they tend to accumulate dust and mould. But there’s no denying the unique appeal an exposed brick wall affords you, so how about just letting it adorn a focal wall in the bathroom, like the space behind the sink/mirror?
