Modern seating ideas for chic kitchens

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Rustic style dining room Wood
You've got a gorgeous kitchen in place, but how you finish it is critical, so are you going to plump for standard, classical seating, or are you going to push the boat out a little bit and choose something a little more contemporary and cool? Left in the hands of your kitchen planner, your seating will definitely have a more modern vibe, so we wanted to show you some key styles, in case you could be convinced to choose something a little more fabulous. Are you ready? Well then let's pull up a chair!

Open and sociable.

Traumwohnzimmer, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern kitchen
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

Simple yet elegant armchairs are a great option for kitchen seating, as they create a sense of togetherness and a cosy vibe, but remain stylish and classic. It's the fabric you choose that will dictate how modern they look.

All in a row.

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern kitchen
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

Breakfast bars are naturally beautiful and we don't think they are ever complete without a sleek row of high-level stools! The design of these ones, with a minimal metal structure, really keeps the contemporary design aesthetic alive.

A window wonder.

Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style dining room
Immofoto-Sylt

Window seats might not sound terrifically modern, but they really are, if you choose a more 'booth' style. A U-shaped slew of seating will not only house an entire family, without negating on valuable floor space, it will also offer storage potential as well, if you add draws or lift-up lids to the benches.

Extreme minimalism.

Ice White House-Luxury home, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist kitchen
Quirke McNamara

Ice White House-Luxury home

When only the very pinnacle of modern design will do, you need to strip back your kitchen seating to the bare essentials. This minimal white formed furniture offers nothing in the way of fancy finishes or sumptuous comfort, but you can't deny that it looks great!

Retro cool.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Minimalist kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Think that retro furniture can't look modern? Think again! By selecting recognised retro chairs for your kitchen, you will be offering a stark contrast between design successes of the past and your own contemporary aesthetic. This in itself will offer an overarching sense of fresh modernism. As will white plastic seats!

A contemporary take on a classic.

Natürlich schöne Esszimmer-Kombinationen, Allnatura Allnatura Dining roomChairs & benches
Allnatura

Farmhouse kitchen chairs might not be your first thought when trying to choose some modern furniture, but bear with us! If you choose bespoke carpentry, you can have your country-chic seating, but made to measure, which will add a touch of modern design back into play. 

Industrial inspiration.

Dining room homify Rustic style dining room Wood
homify

Dining room

Banquette kitchen seating will NEVER go out of fashion! It's beautiful, sociable and most importantly, can be adapted to suit any style of decorating, which makes it ideal for more modern spaces.This boxy white design looks amazing against an exposed brick wall and with simple cushions!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Concrete kitchen design ideas.

Which of these styles really spoke to you?

