Modern seating ideas for chic kitchens

You've got a gorgeous kitchen in place, but how you finish it is critical, so are you going to plump for standard, classical seating, or are you going to push the boat out a little bit and choose something a little more contemporary and cool? Left in the hands of your kitchen planner, your seating will definitely have a more modern vibe, so we wanted to show you some key styles, in case you could be convinced to choose something a little more fabulous. Are you ready? Well then let's pull up a chair!
Simple yet elegant armchairs are a great option for kitchen seating, as they create a sense of togetherness and a cosy vibe, but remain stylish and classic. It's the fabric you choose that will dictate how modern they look.
Breakfast bars are naturally beautiful and we don't think they are ever complete without a sleek row of high-level stools! The design of these ones, with a minimal metal structure, really keeps the contemporary design aesthetic alive.
Window seats might not sound terrifically modern, but they really are, if you choose a more 'booth' style. A U-shaped slew of seating will not only house an entire family, without negating on valuable floor space, it will also offer storage potential as well, if you add draws or lift-up lids to the benches.
When only the very pinnacle of modern design will do, you need to strip back your kitchen seating to the bare essentials. This minimal white formed furniture offers nothing in the way of fancy finishes or sumptuous comfort, but you can't deny that it looks great!
Think that retro furniture can't look modern? Think again! By selecting recognised retro chairs for your kitchen, you will be offering a stark contrast between design successes of the past and your own contemporary aesthetic. This in itself will offer an overarching sense of fresh modernism. As will white plastic seats!
Farmhouse kitchen chairs might not be your first thought when trying to choose some modern furniture, but bear with us! If you choose bespoke carpentry, you can have your country-chic seating, but made to measure, which will add a touch of modern design back into play.
Banquette kitchen seating will NEVER go out of fashion! It's beautiful, sociable and most importantly, can be adapted to suit any style of decorating, which makes it ideal for more modern spaces.This boxy white design looks amazing against an exposed brick wall and with simple cushions!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Concrete kitchen design ideas.