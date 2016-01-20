The homify guide to Scandinavian style interiors

In our articles you will often read about modern, rustic and industrial trends but there is Scandinavian style, which continues to grow in popularity.
But what does Scandinavian style mean?
By choosing this decorative style your home will be governed by simplicity, joy and comfort, which are three key elements many people strive for. Minimalism—the very essence of Scandinavian décor—is allied with modernity and splashes of colour in neutral environments, most notably white.
Ornamentation is minimal and clean, which makes it perfect for people who wish to live with less. The emergence of this style can be traced back to the early 20th century, thus meaning it’s relatively recent and acquired regional characteristics from northern Europe (Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark).
We usually identify with one decorative style more than others yet, that doesn't imply we should restrict ourselves to only one. We can create a harmonious blend of decorative styles in our homes. For example, we can opt for a combination Scandinavian and industrial styles to great effect.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired.
The Scandinavian style is all about clarity so natural light has an important role to play. The style values and creates a rich and cosy atmosphere with clean and airy spaces. How to maximise natural light, though? There are tricks that allow a deeper penetration of sunlight in a space.
Paint the walls in your living room with neutral colours, such as white, which enhance and reflect natural light. You can leave the windows naked by removing the curtains or blinds so that the sun's rays can enter a room without being hindered by textiles. However, if you simply cannot live without curtains, opt for light curtains with subtle colours.
Furniture in lighter hues also allow you to create a warmer feeling inside the house as vision is not affected by dark elements. Finally, for optimum clarity, strip your home's furniture to the bare necessities.
Light wood is another key characteristic of Scandinavian design. It brings a delicate allure, making the home clearer and brighter. Light accent furniture brings adds a sense of comfort by softening the visual impact and creating a feeling of amplitude by making the area appear large and clean.
Scandinavian-style furniture is neither big nor imposing. It is usually lightweight, abandoning elaborate finishes in favour of subtlety and simplicity.
Scandinavian lines are never impressive and showy, rather they are simple and elegant in order to maintain delicacy and charm. The lightness of the furniture helps create a clean and light atmosphere, which allows a natural light to take greater effect, unhindered by heavy objects breaking its warm embrace.
DIY ideas work with any style of home décor so we couldn't resist including some ideas for a Scandinavian interior. With a little research and some craftsmanship you can create novel hangers, vases and pendants, to or produce your own furniture pieces, such as a pallet bed or coffee table crafted from barrels. Scandinavian style is perfect for DIY ideas as simplicity is at the heart of this design ethos.
As mentioned above, simplicity is fundamental to Scandinavian style so the more we simplify our choices the better. However, no matter what style we're working within, storage is essential as we'll always accumulate a few things, despite how hard we try. Small, light-coloured shelves or boxes are therefore ideal as you can play around with their positioning until you're satisfied with the result.
Even though Scandinavian style is simple that doesn't mean a few carefully chosen decorative touches aren't allowed. They can bring a hint of colour and attractive contrast to the white hue walls, fabric, floor and furniture. Throw a few bold pillows onto your bed or sofa and you'll create the perfect contrast with the warm and neutral ambience you've achieved.
It's always easier and cheaper to change your accessories than replacing furniture or repainting walls so you can consider accessories a sensible home décor strategy.
