The homify guide to Scandinavian style interiors

In our articles you will often read about modern, rustic and industrial trends but there is Scandinavian style, which continues to grow in popularity.

But what does Scandinavian style mean?

By choosing this decorative style your home will be governed by simplicity, joy and comfort, which are three key elements many people strive for. Minimalism—the very essence of Scandinavian décor—is allied with modernity and splashes of colour in neutral environments, most notably white.

Ornamentation is minimal and clean, which makes it perfect for people who wish to live with less. The emergence of this style can be traced back to the early 20th century, thus meaning it’s relatively recent and acquired regional characteristics from northern Europe (Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark).

We usually identify with one decorative style more than others yet, that doesn't imply we should restrict ourselves to only one. We can create a harmonious blend of decorative styles in our homes. For example, we can opt for a combination Scandinavian and industrial styles to great effect.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired.