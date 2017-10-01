​14 easy ideas to decorate your bedroom wall

As the bedroom is used for much more than sleeping, it needs to reflect the owner’s personality and style. And how do we achieve this? Through furnishings and decoration, of course, which naturally means that no two bedrooms ever need to look the same, seeing as taste differs from person to person.

And if your bedroom has been looking a tad sad lately, don’t worry – we’ve got just the cure (14, actually) to help breathe some fresh, new life into it by simply focusing on the walls.