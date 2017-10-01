Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​14 easy ideas to decorate your bedroom wall

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

As the bedroom is used for much more than sleeping, it needs to reflect the owner’s personality and style. And how do we achieve this? Through furnishings and decoration, of course, which naturally means that no two bedrooms ever need to look the same, seeing as taste differs from person to person.

And if your bedroom has been looking a tad sad lately, don’t worry – we’ve got just the cure (14, actually) to help breathe some fresh, new life into it by simply focusing on the walls.

1. Personal memories

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

Framed photographs of friends and family members adorning a living room wall is common practice, but who says you can’t do it for the bedroom? What a lovely way to add an emotional touch to the most private room in your home.

2. Colourful combinations

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

While a white room adds light and spaciousness, a colourful one will flaunt an energetic and spirited vibe. Experiment with combinations that work well with lighter hues if you love an aura of tranquillity, but darker tones if you want something bolder – but keep away from strong contrasts.

3. Wallpaper

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking for practicality and economy, then wallpaper is the perfect choice. There are plenty of designs and colours to experiment with, so pick one that best suits your personal style.

4. Rustic bricks

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

An exposed brick wall is sure to flaunt a daring, original and rustic style in your sleeping space. Opt for a colour in a glossy finish or a more modern design. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

5. Mirrors

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Stuck in a small space? A mirror adding light and visual space is your best friend, then. Trust us when we say that one large piece in a pleasant frame on the main wall will make all the difference in the world.

6. Themed wall art pieces

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

Seascapes, horses, cars… what interests can look good in a neat, nice frame adorning your bedroom wall? This will add not only decorative style to your bedroom, but also a personal touch.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wall decals

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Decorative wall decals can style up any space in a home, purely for the simple reason that they are practical and versatile.

8. Pastel colours

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Walls coated in soft pastel hues are not only for children’s rooms anymore, as they inspire an aura of tranquillity and harmony regardless of the room.

9. Artwork

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Who said striking art pieces are only meant for living room walls? See how easily that bedroom’s style will flow once you hang pieces that complement other tones in the room.

10. A rustic style

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style bedroom
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Either artificial or natural, a stone coating is a fantastic option for those wishing to treat their bedroom spaces to a rustic and earthy look. Be sure to add in another natural material for a bit of contrast, like wood.

11. Concrete walls

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

Concrete can make a room look elegant, minimalist or industrial. Its cost effectiveness is one of its main appeals, which makes it a popular choice for any space from the bedroom and kitchen to the bathroom and hallway.

12. Play with lighting

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Classic style bedroom
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Think of your lighting fixtures as more design potential, not just means of illuminating a space. Play with layered lighting and see how it affects your bedroom’s look.

13. Highlighting bright colours

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Vinyl decoratives are not only to create character, but also draw attention to spaces, such as a brightly coloured wall, as seen in this prime example.

14. Vertical gardens

Design végétal, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

Any bedroom can do with some potted freshness, and seeing as vertical gardens / green walls are one of the best trends to follow these days, we recommend treating your room to a small-yet-stylish one. 

Another room, another set of copy-worthy ideas – see these 19 chic ideas for a truly modern bathroom.

14 staircase designs that are ideal for small homes
What other tricks do you have for styling up a bedroom’s walls?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks