​14 easy ideas to decorate your bedroom wall

As the bedroom is used for much more than sleeping, it needs to reflect the owner’s personality and style. And how do we achieve this? Through furnishings and decoration, of course, which naturally means that no two bedrooms ever need to look the same, seeing as taste differs from person to person.
And if your bedroom has been looking a tad sad lately, don’t worry – we’ve got just the cure (14, actually) to help breathe some fresh, new life into it by simply focusing on the walls.
Framed photographs of friends and family members adorning a living room wall is common practice, but who says you can’t do it for the bedroom? What a lovely way to add an emotional touch to the most private room in your home.
While a white room adds light and spaciousness, a colourful one will flaunt an energetic and spirited vibe. Experiment with combinations that work well with lighter hues if you love an aura of tranquillity, but darker tones if you want something bolder – but keep away from strong contrasts.
If you are looking for practicality and economy, then wallpaper is the perfect choice. There are plenty of designs and colours to experiment with, so pick one that best suits your personal style.
An exposed brick wall is sure to flaunt a daring, original and rustic style in your sleeping space. Opt for a colour in a glossy finish or a more modern design.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Stuck in a small space? A mirror adding light and visual space is your best friend, then. Trust us when we say that one large piece in a pleasant frame on the main wall will make all the difference in the world.
Seascapes, horses, cars… what interests can look good in a neat, nice frame adorning your bedroom wall? This will add not only decorative style to your bedroom, but also a personal touch.
Decorative wall decals can style up any space in a home, purely for the simple reason that they are practical and versatile.
Walls coated in soft pastel hues are not only for children’s rooms anymore, as they inspire an aura of tranquillity and harmony regardless of the room.
Who said striking art pieces are only meant for living room walls? See how easily that bedroom’s style will flow once you hang pieces that complement other tones in the room.
Either artificial or natural, a stone coating is a fantastic option for those wishing to treat their bedroom spaces to a rustic and earthy look. Be sure to add in another natural material for a bit of contrast, like wood.
Concrete can make a room look elegant, minimalist or industrial. Its cost effectiveness is one of its main appeals, which makes it a popular choice for any space from the bedroom and kitchen to the bathroom and hallway.
Think of your lighting fixtures as more design potential, not just means of illuminating a space. Play with layered lighting and see how it affects your bedroom’s look.
Vinyl decoratives are not only to create character, but also draw attention to spaces, such as a brightly coloured wall, as seen in this prime example.
Any bedroom can do with some potted freshness, and seeing as vertical gardens / green walls are one of the best trends to follow these days, we recommend treating your room to a small-yet-stylish one.
Another room, another set of copy-worthy ideas – see these 19 chic ideas for a truly modern bathroom.