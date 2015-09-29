9 fun kid's bedroom ideas

Kids never really want to go to bed. That is why we think bedtime should be fun! Having a fun bed to go to will help kids think it's a great thing to do and hopefully make the whole experience easier on the parents. Bed design have come a long way over recent years and toddlers now have designs aimed specifically for them. No more boring beds for kids, it is all about the fun factor!
Boy or girl, this bed is suitable for any child with an imagination, which is all of them. It creates a brilliant sense of adventure and is not just a bed. The aeroplane design is perfect for young pilots to fly around the world, as they play before bed. It will keep them busy and happy. The wallpaper of clouds is the perfect accompaniment to this toddler bed too. After they play pilots, they can just hop into bed and dream of their next great escape, all done in the safety of your own home.
Stripes can sometimes be a harsh design to have. But here we feel they are soft and welcoming. They actually draw you into the room and add to the overall design. The toddler bed is at the end under the window and we think it is a perfect first toddler bed. Shorter than a standard single and low to the ground, it is a great transitional bed. Your toddler can get in and out with ease. The sides mean they won't fall out either.
Studio Duggan bring us this delightful bunk bed set and we love it. In neutral tones, it isn't to bright or harsh on the eye. The design is perfect for toddlers as well. The bottom bed is fairly low to the ground, meaning they won't fall to far, if they fall at all. And the top bunk comes with a safety barrier for peace of mind. Perfect for an older and younger sibling to share or for a younger child who wants to have bunk beds. The room is an attic room and the bed has been designed to fit perfectly into the space.
We love cabin beds. They make perfect sense for a toddlers room. They offer not only a safe place to sleep, but they are not that high up off the ground either. They offer a sense of adventure by being slightly higher up than a normal bed, whislt still being safe. This bed has a play area underneath, doubling the use immediately. Your toddler can play happily during the day or before bed, then climb in and dream away. We love the white too, because it is simple and can match any decor.
Any child's bedroom should convey a sense of adventure. This toddler bed does just that. From the mural on the wall, we can see this room is all about cars. The bed is a car! What little rally driver wouldn't want to sleep here? The bed would be great to play in and then drift off in, dreaming about the next big race.
A beautiful palace waits your little princess. This room is all about grandeur. From the chandelier on the ceiling to the regal looking chair. And did we mention the four poster bed with embroidered drapery? What little girl wouldn't want to sleep in this room, if she loved being a princess? It is perfect for little girls who love pink and the feeling of being pampered. Everything about it is luxurious.
This bed is stunning. The butterfly design is very feminine and looks like a brilliant place to sleep. The simple canopy above the bed adds a great sense of elegance to it too. It is a fun toddler bed for any little person to fall asleep in. We like the sense of nature it has. The bed is quite simple, but absolutely different enough to be a great bed for any child.
We know this could be for girls or boys, but it does have a feel of a lad's pad about it. The bed is raised up on a slight mezzanine level with under bed storage. The stairs leading up to it make it feel like a seperate area and it is very cleverly designed. The bed itself is perfect for toddlers because it is all enclosed. This makes it safe as there is only one way in and out, so no accidental falling out in the middle of the night. This bedroom is very stylish and the appeal is brilliant.
We just love this bed. It has a safety rail all the way around it, so your toddler won't fall out. Made from wood, it is ageless and really a great design. The ladder can take you to bed. But realistically, we think every toddler will just go up and down that slide. It may not be the best idea before bed, but we love the fun factor of this design. It turns the bed into something utterly fun.