9 fun kid's bedroom ideas

We know this could be for girls or boys, but it does have a feel of a lad's pad about it. The bed is raised up on a slight mezzanine level with under bed storage. The stairs leading up to it make it feel like a seperate area and it is very cleverly designed. The bed itself is perfect for toddlers because it is all enclosed. This makes it safe as there is only one way in and out, so no accidental falling out in the middle of the night. This bedroom is very stylish and the appeal is brilliant.