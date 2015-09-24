Fun Toddler Chairs

Toddlers have a lot of imagination and it is only right that we fuel that. Being creative with design, we can help them make up stories and have a great time. Childhood is short enough as it is, so why not make it as fun as possible for them?

We think toddlers have a hard enough time trying to adapt to the grown up world around them, so let's help them out with the small things. Things like a chair designed to their body size and not ours. Somewhere they can sit with their favourite picture book and relax after a hard day at nursery.