The international house: styles from around the world

You like to travel. You want to experience new things. You’re motivated to see the world.
Well, we have good news for you today. With no passport required or a single penny spent, homify is going to take you on a journey. You're going to see 7 different countries in the blink of a eye and be back home, safe and well, before you know it!
Society is becoming increasingly cosmopolitan. We're all citizens of the world, open to new cultures and novel experiences. So, how about making your home more international, a jigsaw of the world? We have meticulously planned our world tour, to introduce you to a variety of foreign styles.
Are you ready? Don't forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!
The mere mention of French cuisine is usually enough to make the taste buds salivate. Culinary dishes in France are world renown, refined and delicate. It’s a country famous for its gastronomy and Michelin starred restaurants. So, it’s not without reason that we begin our journey with a French kitchen.
Concept D’Interierur, in the image above, offers us a great example. This style of kitchen radiates convenience, with plenty of storage solutions and ample space on the worktops to prepare the culinary delicacies. The details and the design hint at a renovated country style that has been modernised.
Does anyone else smell crepes?
Brazil is the country of samba, colour, joy and good humour. In this country you can find attractive homes with each element denoting a contagious energy for festivity and dynamism. We are not necessarily referring to lavish and valuable features. We are more talking about a dynamism that comes from within, moulded by the sun and heat, spread to every corner of the home.
Brazilian bedrooms require colourful and natural elements. Anything that looks like an heirloom is welcomed, as well as fun and attractive features that would make the bedroom a more cosy place. So, if you are feeling the Brazilian vibe, translate your ideas to the bedroom. Then turn up the Samba music and enjoy!
Germans are known for their technological and scientific advances. They seek to modernise and refine any product which, of course, includes bathrooms.
There was a time—somewhere around the Middle ages—where the bathroom was discarded along with good hygiene. However, nowadays, could you imagine your life without a bathroom? It’s unthinkable! German bathrooms have the refinement, detail and sophistication we all seek in our homes. Perhaps, the bathroom above, by Birk KG, can inspire you in adopting the German way of bathing. Who would say no to a hot tub?!
Let’s hop from Germany to the UK. The English style has its own star on the boulevard of home décor. Subtle classiness combined with regal elements create chic environments.
We are captivated by the living room shown above. It’s elegant and elaborate, with a classic sofa enriching the décor. While this decorative style might be a bit too much for some, for those who are fond of elegance and refinement, it’s perfect. Chesterfield sofas are one of the typical items in a typical English living room, with flowery patterns on their frame and a vintage look that emanate style.
Art, fashion, romance and wonderful cities. Our next stop on this journey is none other than Italy. Italian style is all about good taste and following the trends in fashion. So, if you are attracted by Italian style, there's no harm in adopting it for your home.
In the image above, the nursery is a typical representation of Italy, full of artistic details, fashionable lace fabrics and embroidery.
Ma che cosa bella, as the Italians would say!
Can you feel the Zen flowing in and around this garden? The positive energy of the Japanese garden is undoubtedly comforting and soothing. The tranquil state of the scene, opting for simplicity, invites us to delight in the serenity.
Everything is meticulously placed and meaningful. However, you must know the rules governing a Japanese garden, including Feng Shui, in order to give harmony and positivity to the space.
The motto of the Japanese garden is peace and spirituality. Whereas in a western garden gravitas is given to colours and textures, an oriental garden values physiological, religious and symbolic elements. These elements include water, plants, stones and garden accessories, such as Buddhist statue.
So, create a Japanese garden and enjoy the spiritual awakening!
Finally, we will end our world tour with the beauty of Portugal. The Portuguese style is shaped by the excellent year-round climate, easy-going lifestyle and long nights spent on balconies. It’s no wonder that sun seekers often visit Portugal for a few days under the Mediterranean sun.
The typical Portuguese balcony is always well equipped. Of course, it always depends on size but generally there is no shortage of furniture. As with the image above, tables, chairs and sofas are essential elements and an umbrella is recommended for those extremely hot days.
That concludes our word tour. As promised, we took you to 7 different counties, at no cost and just the click of a button! Are you ready to make your home an international cocktail of styles?