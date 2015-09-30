9 splendid single beds

Who doesn't love sleeping?! Whether it is a double, king or single-size bed, sleeping is our beloved pastime and necessary for all of us to recharge our bodies and minds. Thus, to benefit as much as possible from sleep, it is important that we have the right bedroom environment and bed to suit our style and needs. The bedroom is the place where we all open our eyes to start the day and the last place where we close our eyes to end it.
To accommodate our sleeping arrangement, our bedrooms should be a space that feels warm, inviting and calming, so choosing the right single bed is something that should be given great consideration. Although generally popular with children, single beds are now quite common with adults as the right single bed can be the perfect size for any room and with the right mattress can be extremely comfortable. We have looked up some splendid single beds today at homify to help give you some inspiration for your personal domain.
Kids love beds as much as grown ups do. In some cases they love them more. They don't just sleep in them like we do. Given half the chance they will play in them too. And what better way to encourage their imagination than to give them a bed they can play in? This tent bed from Bobo Kids is a single bed with a cloth canopy. The canopy can roll both up and down and is easy to fasten. Kids will play in here for hours and then sleep the night away dreaming of their next adventure.
Sometimes we don't want to share a bed with our other half. There can be a variety of reasons for this. From duvet stealing to not enough leg room, or simply just needing your own space. Ultimately you don't have to buy a pair, you may be single person and a single bed is enough. Whatever your story, we love this Samphire single divan.
Perfect for any room because it looks lovely. It is upholstered in denim fabric, making a traditional shaped bed feel much more modern.
Not quite a bed of nails, but certainly inspired by it. We love the uniqueness of this bed, and whilst it may not be to everyone's taste, it is certainly something worth looking at. It was inspired by the nail beds of Asia and India. Thankfully, the nails have been removed and replaced with silicone rubber instead. This gives it comfort and style. The base is iroko wood and lacquered gloss pine. The finish is something a little bit special from Wmor Architects and very contemporary.
From denim to simple white and wooden. This bed is perfect against the busy wallpaper behind it. The traditional shape of the bed is brought up to date with the modern straight lines that it has. It is a perfect bed for a teenager or in a guest room. We think that sometimes the simple look is the best. Or, as in this image, it can go well with something a little busier.
This bed is a little like magic. It looks like a single bed when you first look at it. Then you see, as in the photo, you can pull out the base and expose another single bed. However , there is more to it than that. With another simple movement, the lower bed rises up and makes the single bed into a double. We love the design aspects of this. It is perfect for a guest bedroom It can accommodate, one person, two children or two adults. Making it very felexible.
On occasion it isn't about the base of the bed, but about the mattress. After all that is the bit you sleep on, so it is probably the most important. This is a hand stitched pocket sprung mattress. Lovingly made from organic cotton, wool and horsehair. It looks like something of days gone by and we love the aged look it has. Made using traditional Italian methods, it is a little bit of history to sleep on. They are very bespoke and made to order. Perfect for both hot and cold weather. It would sit well on a rustic looking bed.
We love the industrial look of this bed. Incredibly contemporary and modern. Made from galvanised steel pipes and reclaimed scaffolding, it is the perfect up-cycle bed. Made to measure you can have it as a single or any other size you want. We are just impressed with how good it looks as it is and can see it in a loft apartment.
A day bed can be something we would all like. Imagine spending some of your day lounging around on this lovely bed. It is very traditional in shape. It has decoration on the headboard and foot-board that just make you think it is elegant and well made. This tradition is challenged with the added modern textiles. We love the mixing of the two. The pineapples are fresh and fun, and the green and yellow tones help give a sense of warmth and calm to the room.
We love the elegance of this room. The simple and clean tones of the room just make it feel calm. It looks like a lovely guest room for any home. The grey and white in the blind are echoed in the throw on the end of the bed. Small details like this help tie everything together beautifully. The bed itself looks comfortable with all the pillows on it. You could just fall asleep looking at it!
For more bedroom ideas take a look at this Ideabook: Bedroom colour ideas.