9 splendid single beds

Who doesn't love sleeping?! Whether it is a double, king or single-size bed, sleeping is our beloved pastime and necessary for all of us to recharge our bodies and minds. Thus, to benefit as much as possible from sleep, it is important that we have the right bedroom environment and bed to suit our style and needs. The bedroom is the place where we all open our eyes to start the day and the last place where we close our eyes to end it.

To accommodate our sleeping arrangement, our bedrooms should be a space that feels warm, inviting and calming, so choosing the right single bed is something that should be given great consideration. Although generally popular with children, single beds are now quite common with adults as the right single bed can be the perfect size for any room and with the right mattress can be extremely comfortable. We have looked up some splendid single beds today at homify to help give you some inspiration for your personal domain.