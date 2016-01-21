The House that's the Talk of the Village

The experience of walking through and getting to know this special home feels like a genuine privilege. Much like its exciting location, the home focuses on going with the flow and living mindfully, but with the added element of being impulsive when the time arises.

The refurbished by Pedro Quintela Studio demonstrates how an older building can be altered with modern methods with the right guidance. When inside one is blown away by the sleek and contemporary finishes before the eye is drawn to the stunning original timber features.

We guarantee the longer you spend inside this home the more you will fall in love with this home. Let's begin…