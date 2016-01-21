The House that's the Talk of the Village

The experience of walking through and getting to know this special home feels like a genuine privilege. Much like its exciting location, the home focuses on going with the flow and living mindfully, but with the added element of being impulsive when the time arises.
The refurbished by Pedro Quintela Studio demonstrates how an older building can be altered with modern methods with the right guidance. When inside one is blown away by the sleek and contemporary finishes before the eye is drawn to the stunning original timber features.
We guarantee the longer you spend inside this home the more you will fall in love with this home. Let's begin…
Inheriting or buying an older home always provides an interesting case study. Many desire for their home to be a representation of their own taste and values, however, sometimes their new home places constraints upon what is possible.
Fortunately, in the case of this project, the owners shared a love of the original building and desired a remodelling that would respect what was standing but also allowing for new modern comforts to be installed. Following the remodelling the home's exterior stands refreshed and proud thanks to a fresh lick of paint and all its features carefully restored.
Before we check out the inside remodelling, first we head up to the incredible rooftop terrace. What could possibly be a better way to spend time than up here, relaxing in this cosy setting. Whether it’s for romancing or entertaining under the stars, we can imagine countless evenings being lost enjoying the moment.
Stepping inside into the newly configured ground floor, we're greeted by an interior that is unlike anything we would have expected. Look around, we can see that the interior décor takes cues from a variety of different styles. There are hints of a homely rustic style, retro inspirations and an overarching country style that can be seen all around.
At homify we love the look of reclaimed wood, especially when old food or wine crates are used! These crates can can bring originality to a room no matter the décor style. Integrated underneath the timber bench, we can see a couple of crates have been chosen as a unique storage option and are filled with all types of household items.
The most distinctive feature inside this house is the timber joinery. A diversity of hardwood timber joinery comes together and embodies a warm and elegant aesthetic that is enhanced by the original timber beams above.
Timber benches follow the outer dimensions of the communal area and, in this instance, have been worked to curve in and out of a small portion of the space, creating a kitchen.
As a whole the home is almost lavishly large, even compared to today's standards. The generosity of the home is best expressed in the communal areas, which are emphasised by the glossy timber floorboards that extend throughout.
Moving through, the spaces seem masterfully controlled as an orchestrated sequence of open and defined, heavy and light. Distinction between areas is achieved through subtle management of built features and the placement of furniture.
Maybe it's the thought of the fireplace all lit up and crackling, but this lounge has us wanting to pour ourselves a glass of wine and waste away an evening with a good book in hand.
The built in sofa makes for an incredible reading nook while the timber logs are always handy should the fire ever start to dwindle. We also like the unusual placement of the pot plants with its distinct under-lighting.
The master wing begins with an en suite bathroom, into a connected bed, then further onto a private balcony. The bathroom incorporates many angles and folds that are formed from a diversity of materials. Mosaic tiles have long been a favourite choice in bathrooms, with these light brown and silver infused tiles helping to create an open and light feel to this space.
With its exposed woodwork, Scandinavian furnishings and white washed colour scheme, the master has a calming and cosy appeal. This décor is all about the simple textures and subtle decorative touches, from the restored glass display cabinet to the soft floor rug underfoot. Take note of the enchanting arrangement of lighting that illuminate the space in a diverse way.
