Exceptional modern family bungalow

When you visit someone's home you’re provided with an insight into the owner's personality and their view of the world. It is for this reason that we love to take a peak into different homes all around the world—with the owner's permission, of course!
This particular project we're to explore today reveals and celebrates a wonder-filled location. The recently completed residence is a mature example of home design from the talented architects at Damilano Studio. The team of experts having collaborated closely with the owners, creating a personal retreat for the young family. You'll soon see how the minimalist architecture appears to settle perfectly within its location while offering something contemporary and exciting.
So, without any further introduction necessary, let's go and check it out!
Rising harmoniously from its enchanting snowy landscape is the beautiful minimalist home. Captured at sundown, we are lured to the warm glow coming from inside—relief from the bitter cold.
Notice how the stark white render and low-lying form helps the building nestle effortlessly in its surrounds. Though it may seem a long way off from the captured image, when the weather warms up after winter time, the home will look absolutely incredible when the sun is shining again.
As we move closer, it becomes clear how the architects have achieved their ambition to immerse the house within its landscape.
The building mass appears as a series of geometric volumes that connect and retreat within its own realm. It is far from a dominating building, acting somewhat as as one fluid and interrelated landscape.
Throughout the internal setting the building is exceptionally well composed and there is evidence of a desire to contain and protect the occupants from the outside weather.
However, through a carefully designed procession of spaces, there is also an effort to maintain a sense of allure and invitation to those outside. This is shown best inside this covered decking area, which is wedged between the opening of two separate volumes of the main home.
Internally, the white scheme has been continued to great effect, with all the walls and ceiling coated in the same white as seen on the exterior cladding. White schemes can sometimes give the feeling of a cold and sterile interior but this is avoided completely thanks to certain décor choices.
Warmth is introduced by the timber flooring, which not only brings a natural appeal but also unifies all the rooms of the home. The lighting has an important role in the ambiance created in the living room and dining area. Natural light plays on the interiors, highlighting spaces at different times of the day. While at the same time spotlights and special custom light-fittings introduce a different perspective.
You might have noticed that the colour red has helped bring energy to the white scheme. All throughout the home there are shades of red from different furniture pieces, accessories and many other creative outlets. We are especially big fans of the funky hanging lights above the dining table.
Art is an integral part of the design of the décor and you will see many examples of the owner's personal photography in each room.
Lastly, we see inside the master bed and attached en suite bathroom.
The architects have found many ways to create an attractive and balanced décor. Though not to the taste of everyone, the architects have chosen transparent glass as the border between the bedroom and bathroom. Not only does this look incredible, but it also gives the impression of one large and uninterrupted space.
