Stylish garden pots

This garden pot really stands out and is eye catching, with its dark colour against the lighter stones of the ground. The pot is extra large, and has a nice sheen to it, making it shine even more. The colour and finish of the pot reflects the natural light, as well as the lighter colours of the rest of the garden and really looks like a glowing piece of art. The shape itself, rounded, is a great juxtaposition against the other pots in the garden which are more traditionally shaped, as well as the square tiles in the ground. This garden pot is a true knock out piece.