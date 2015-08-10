Stylish garden pots

A garden is a tranquil place, a space of beauty that can be enchanting, welcoming, and relaxing. What makes a garden so special? It is the greenery, the beautiful flowers and shrubs that truly make a garden stand out. Add even more style with unique, modern, and personal garden pots. A garden pot doesn’t have to be just a container to hold flowers, the garden pot can be an integral part of the design itself. These garden pots add much flavor to their homes, and will trigger anyone’s green thumb.
This garden pot really stands out and is eye catching, with its dark colour against the lighter stones of the ground. The pot is extra large, and has a nice sheen to it, making it shine even more. The colour and finish of the pot reflects the natural light, as well as the lighter colours of the rest of the garden and really looks like a glowing piece of art. The shape itself, rounded, is a great juxtaposition against the other pots in the garden which are more traditionally shaped, as well as the square tiles in the ground. This garden pot is a true knock out piece.
This garden pot feels so zen, with its Asian inspired theme and energy. The pot is one long, rectangle shape that expands to the entire side of the wall. The colour is a dark brown, which stands out substantially against the lighter brown wall. The greenery in this pot is low and hugging, making it look like it flows naturally into the garden pot. The textures are even more eye catching, with the pot being a smooth surface against the more rough green plant. This is the perfect garden pot for anyone looking for the perfect zen and tranquil space.
For a unique land eclectic look, try this garden pot with its hip design. The pot is a traditional reddish clay colour, yet there is nothing traditional about it. There are two designs engraved on either side of the pot, which look like a large floral design. The engraving makes the pot interesting, and full of fun personality. This deep pot is perfect for small trees and plants with deep roots. It is a sure showstopper!
Looking for uniformity in a garden design? Then these are the perfect garden pots. These five pots are formed in a straight line, creating a modern and minimalist look. The designer chose to plant large, and uniform greenery in them, which creates a really clean and crisp look. The pots are a dark brown colour, and instead of being smooth, they have a great ridged texture to them, adding a touch of jazz and fun. Opposite this group of pots is a smaller, yet also same colour and design pot. These pots play well with each other and really make the garden modern.
To be really different, try integrating a seating area with garden pots. The garden pots here are literally the back and sides of a large seating area. The C shape design is great for guests and intimacy. The pots are enclosed in a steal grey coloured wooded casing, which serves as the walls of the seating area. The actual sitting area, which is the front of the pot, is a light brown coloured wood, which is a nice contrast with the grey colour. The greenery is perfect, not too high or low, a perfect “pillow” of sorts for the garden pot, that is more than that, but is actually a bench area as well. Perfect!
This pot is literally the eye-catching, focal point of this area. It is massive in design and size, a huge pot that is both deep and wide. The colour is bright white, which looks really nice in the area, and keeps the garden bright, airy, and open. The design itself is also modern, sleek and smooth. Greenery peeks out at the top, but it is really the large white garden pot that is the showstopper here. This pot is great for anyone looking to make a big impact.
These two cute garden pots will have anyone thinking they are seeing double, in the best way possible. The pots are small cubes, low to the ground, which gives it a nice look of just a touch of garden design without being overwhelming. In fact, it is their small size that makes the big impact. Holding two small and equally identical trees, these pots are a cool unexpected surprise in this garden area. They add much style and personality to the garden, and make these sliding doors feel grand.
This garden pot has cool, crisp lines which brings so much sleek and modern style into this garden. The colour is an ultra white and crisp white, which really stands out and makes this pot a focus piece. The bright colour pops against the rest of the garden, with is green and brown colour. The greenery in the pot even stands out more because of the bright white. Finally, the rectangle shape, with its super sharp lines, adds to the modern design. This well kept garden will definitely add value to any home.
Be really bold and unique by using recycled goods for a garden pot. This garden pot will surely be an eye-catcher and conversation started for any visitor. The pot is literally a porcelain sink, it doesn’t get much better than that! Planted low into the ground, the sink part cups an assortment of flowers perfectly. As beautiful as the flowers are, it is truly the unique use of the kitchen sink as a garden pot that makes this garden special. It definitely adds charm and much personality to the space.
This trio of garden pots looks really fresh and clean, really highlighting the garden. The pots are cubed shaped, and are white in color, which makes the greenery stand out even more. The actually greenery is also cubed shaped, which looks interesting and uniform with the pots. The end result is a fresh, modern look that is perfect for the entrance way of any home or garden.