The secrets of successful home staging

The concept of home staging comes from across the Atlantic, predictably started in the United States, and is essentially a property valuation.

The technique is often used when placing properties on the sale or rental market, in order to enhance their value and make them stand out from the rest. A home is specifically prepared for the eyes of potential buyers or tenants to improve its chances of being sold or rented.

We're going to let you in on some secrets about this innovative technique so don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!