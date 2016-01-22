The secrets of successful home staging

The concept of home staging comes from across the Atlantic, predictably started in the United States, and is essentially a property valuation.
The technique is often used when placing properties on the sale or rental market, in order to enhance their value and make them stand out from the rest. A home is specifically prepared for the eyes of potential buyers or tenants to improve its chances of being sold or rented.
We're going to let you in on some secrets about this innovative technique so don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!
It’s imperative that when the viewing day comes your property doesn't look like a battlefield. However, that doesn't mean you should create a sterile environment, resembling an unrealistic show house. Simply pay attention to details and breathe life into your home.
For example, in the kitchen, leave strategically exposed utensils for the prospective buyers to see. By doing so they will assume that there's life in the house—family life—which is what they are looking for.
Lighting, cleaning, storage and decoration. Always focus on these four keywords.
Lighting allows prospective buyers/tenants to better view the property and experience its best features during the short time they will be there. Even if there is an abundance of sunlight, it's a good idea to turn on the lamps to create a warm, inviting ambience.
Cleanliness is essential. It doesn't really matter how beautiful is your home if it’s not clean. A dirty room with stains on the carpet will drive away any prospective parties immediately as signs of dirt imply little care is taken with the property and suggest bigger underlying issues.
A messy property may not ultimately harm its chances of being sold or rented, as dirt would, but it could delay the process. Before viewings pay attention to clothes and toys that could be scattered around the house as small gestures can make a difference.
Finally, the décor. Place any nice ornamental objects where they can be seen and admired. If there are any minor defects in your décor or something needs fixing, take pre-emptive care of it.
Mix and match different styles and bring them to the attention of your visitors. If you like antique furniture but don’t know how to combine them with an ultra modern sofa, don’t worry!
Imagine your antique rocking chair. With some simple steps it will fit perfectly within your modern décor. Treat the wood and change the upholstery so it matches the surrounding environment. Alternatively, give the old chair a contemporary twist with a trendy blanket. The lesson here is to make your antique furniture fit with its environment.
Imagine your closet has lacquered white flooring. The cold ground might not be to the taste of your prospective buyers/tenants as they may prefer something warmer underfoot but would be reluctant to change it. You should consider purchasing a rug that would cover a considerable area of the closet floor, in this example.
Does your home reflect you, your personality and interests? That's great! But not in this scenario as most people are put off by excessive home customisation. Find somewhere safe for those family photographs and put your collection on ornamental animals into storage so that your visitors can imagine the property in their own image.
There are a few important things to remember before taking the photo that will advertise your home.
First, the angle at which the photo is taken and good lighting are crucial! Take the photo at a wide angle as it will make the space appear larger and perform the shoot during daylight, with artificial light playing a secondary but important supporting role.
Make sure to have an appropriate lens on the camera for indoor shooting and never take pictures of empty rooms because, even if you're advertising unfurnished spaces, prospective buyers and tenants want to understand the size of the rooms and how furniture can be arranged.
For more helpful advice, check out these: 7 Ways To Decorate Your Home When Renting.