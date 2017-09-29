Your browser is out-of-date.

Spruce Up Your Walls without Leaving Any Damage with these 18 Clever Tips!

Christmas Lifestyle, Habitat Habitat
Have you ever looked at your bare walls and wondered how you can tap into that inner interior designer vibe, without putting your damage deposit at risk? We have too, which is why we wanted to find a big selection of decorating ideas that would leave no trace, once removed! From adding some extra cute styling to your bedroom through to giving your kitchen a bit more zing, we have some brilliant temporary wall decor ideas for your home, right here, so let's dive in and see which you love the most!

1. Temporary wallpaper is incredible! It looks like a permanent fixture, but can be simply peeled off, when you need to reset a wall!

Modern Paisley

2. How about getting a little clever and using a standard lamp, with the shade flipped up the other way, to illuminate your walls in a new way?

Noble Walnut Satin

3. How about festive wall decals? They'll cause less damage than taping up some tinsel and look so much better!

Let it snow christmas decoration wall sticker

4. Beautiful tapestries are a great way to add some style and definition to a room, without committing to permanent wall features.

Abstract triangles

5. Life mottos, in decal form, are a great way to give you a daily dose of motivation, without the dread of future wall repairs.

6. You can easily hang clipboard ion your walls, with damage-free fixings, as they don't weigh much. They offer great organisation for a home office too.

Wall

7. Fairy lights aren't just for Christmas and add instant pizazz to walls, with no damage!

Christmas Lifestyle

8. Geometric wall stickers give you the feature wall look you want, with none of the hassle of a damaging product!

IN THE PRISM KINGDOM

9. Nursery stickers make so much sense, as little ones grow up so quickly and the nursery might need adapting regularly!

Deluxe Enchanted Fairy Princess Luxury Nursery Wall Art Sticker Design for a baby girls nursery room

10. Magnetic organisation boards? Are we in the future already? What an amazing idea for leaving no damage, but having everything you need, within arm's reach!

11. What about framing a piece of designer wallpaper and hanging it on the wall, with a sticky, damage-free fixing? Now that's a great idea!

OSTRICH Wallpaper—Orange

12. Wow! An adhesive blackboard family organiser! How do we not all have these in our homes already? It makes such sense!

Chalkboard Calendar Wall Sticker

13. Kitchen cabinet decals… now that's something we never thought of before, but we are giving them serious consideration now! If you get fed up, you can just peel them off!

Chocolate Bar

14. A headboard decal gives the impression of a fun headboard, but without all the expense of one, or the inevitable damage that they cause!

Elegant Headboard Wall Decal Sticker

15. You can use washi tape to affix pictures to the wall. It's gentle, like masking tape, so won't leave any damage.

Washi Tape

16. Minimalist art doesn't need framing, so why not use White Tack, which was specifically designed to not damage walls or leave a greasy mark?

17. How cute are these pom-poms? They would be so easy to stick to the wall too!

Pom Pom Garland

18. How about looking into adhesive wall clocks? Talk about decor with added function and you could have a few different colours in stock to use!

FreakishCLOCK

For more great DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 economical DIY projects everyone can manage.

​Ideas for bathroom wall coverings
Which of these ideas will you be trying?

