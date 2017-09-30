Your browser is out-of-date.

19 crazy brilliant ways to transform your bed

Luxus Bettwäsche im Pacifico Home Online Shop, Pacifico Home Pacifico Home BedroomTextiles Cotton Blue
Your bed should be your most favourite place in the whole world, just ask any interior designer and they'll agree! While a lovely home is a real blessing, it's your bedroom that you crawl into at the end of a long day and your bed should be welcoming your with open arms, great style and immense comfort, so how can you make sure you're getting what you need? Well, we've pondered this question, done some research and found 19 amazing ways to give your bed a real boost, so let's take a look! We like to think you won't feel bad about treating yourself to something new and a little more special, after this.

1. Use removable wallpaper to create a real feature wall behind your headboard.

Parisian style Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige dots,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Parisian style

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

2. Cordon off your bed with some draped curtains, for extra privacy and a more romantic feel.

canopy bed edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Country style bedroom unique,furniture,tailor made
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

canopy bed

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

3. Use a headboard decal to get the look, but without the expense of a heavy metal frame!

Iron Headboard Wall Decal Sticker Sirface Graphics Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards headboard,bedroom,wall sticker,decal,minimal,minimalist,double bed,loft bed,attic bedroom
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Iron Headboard Wall Decal Sticker

Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

4. Add a bedside table that can accommodate all your tomes, if you're a bone fide bookworm!

Sahara Bed Natural Bed Company BedroomBeds & headboards
Natural Bed Company

Sahara Bed

Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company

5. Embrace the best of every world, with a fold-out daybed. Sofa when you want it and a bed when you need it. Amazing!

Digs daybed Loaf BedroomBeds & headboards Metal Grey bed,metal bed,linen mattress,comfy daybed,industrial bed
Loaf

Digs daybed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

6. Up the ooh la la factor, with some sumptuous satin sheets. The darker, the better!

Luxus Bettwäsche im Pacifico Home Online Shop, Pacifico Home Pacifico Home BedroomTextiles Cotton Blue
Pacifico Home

Pacifico Home
Pacifico Home
Pacifico Home

7. Add some stylish storage to the foot of your bed and, if possible, make it something you can sit on too, for a double bonus!

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Pixers

Folk

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

8. Pop taller legs on your bed, so you can stash clutter underneath it, out of sight. At last! A reason to hide things under your bed!

Bert and May Box, Cs photography Cs photography Rustic style bedroom
Cs photography

Bert and May Box

Cs photography
Cs photography
Cs photography

9. Add shelves to the underneath of your bed, to gain access to extra storage.

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

10. Or use your headboard as a handy display shelf!

Bed Linen Collection, King of Cotton King of Cotton BedroomTextiles
King of Cotton

Bed Linen Collection

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

11. How about a bed frame that can open up and extend, to include side tables?

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. A canopy bed is the stuff that childhood dreams were made of! All you need is a mosquito net and, maybe, some fairy lights!

Tenuta Il Molinetto_Home Staging, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Rustic style bedroom
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

13. A simple rug, at the foot of the bed, will absolutely add a new level of luxury and comfort.

Eloise Bed The Big Bed Company BedroomBeds & headboards
The Big Bed Company

Eloise Bed

The Big Bed Company
The Big Bed Company
The Big Bed Company

14. Reversible bed linen is an inspired idea! You will never get bored of your fabric!

Tropical Sand silk bed linen homify BedroomTextiles Silk Beige silk,tropical,sand,beige,ivory,jungle
homify

Tropical Sand silk bed linen

homify
homify
homify

15. So cute! If you aren't a pom-pom fan, why not string some fairy lights through your headboard?

PomPom Garlands used in Girls new bedroom PomPom Galore Classic style bedroom
PomPom Galore

PomPom Garlands used in Girls new bedroom

PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

16. Monochrome bed linen will make your bed the focal point of the room, for all the right reasons! Experiment with bold patterns too.

bed E2 Architects Classic airports Wood Grey Hotels
E2 Architects

bed

E2 Architects
E2 Architects
E2 Architects

17. An upholstered headboard will absolutely take your bed to the next level. We have such a soft spot for quilted designs!

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Purple/Violet
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

18. Throw pillows! As if we haven't suggested stocking up on more pillows already! What a great way to give your bed some pizazz.

Eliza King Size Bed Frame in Bluebellgray fabric Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards Multicolored bed frame,bedroom,bed
Button & Sprung

Eliza King Size Bed Frame in Bluebellgray fabric

Button & Sprung
Button &amp; Sprung
Button & Sprung

19. Finally, consider a storage bed, with a lift-up mattress that reveals a huge wealth of stash space! Contemporary styles don't even make the storage area obvious!

'Adam' wooden bed with storage by Mobilstella homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Multicolored
homify

'Adam' wooden bed with storage by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant budget bedroom hacks.

13 Simple Yet Stunning Bedroom Decoration Ideas
Are you ready to make your bed the star of the show?

