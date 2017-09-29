Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

3 of the best: bathroom renovations that baffle!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A sad and tired bathroom can be a really sorry sight and worse still; it can make you reluctant to use or upgrade it too! We want to give you a little encouragement and inspiration to take your outdated bathroom to task, which is why we have found three incredibly dramatic makeovers to show you today. Seriously, the bathroom designers that came up with these ideas must have been at the very top of their industry, as we honestly couldn't see any hope for any of these before snaps, but why don't you take a look and see how you fare? One thing's for sure; we think you'll be surprised by what was actually done in each space!

1. Before: shockingly awful!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

We want to try and find something positive to say about this bathroom, but we are genuinely stumped! Small, dingy and just downright unhygienic-looking, there is nothing to save this space, not even some faux fancy tiles, in a warmer shade of red! We'd love to know the thinking behind that sink vanity shelf as well. What IS it?

1. After: totally unrecognisable.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We had to take a minute, just to be sure that this was the same room! With every bulky fixture removed and replaced with contemporary alternatives that enjoy sleeker proportions, the room here has seemingly doubled in size, which has allowed for a bold black colour scheme to be used! The huge number of mirror panels has helped to grow the space and removing the bath was inspired! This really is just the most phenomenal transformation.

2. Before: a time warp gone wrong!

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

The 70s called and they want their ill-advised bathroom schemes back! Good grief, what WERE the owners of this bathroom thinking? The room itself is tiny and barely functional, but finishing it in dark red tiles, with a mismatched shower curtain and off-white suite items has really sealed the fate of this unfortunate area. 

2. After: the definition of modern convenience.

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Brilliant! And we're not just talking about the white colour scheme! By opening up a neighbouring room, the bathroom has been dramatically enlarged and the dazzling white decor has amplified the effect no end. Long mirrors, polished chrome hardware and fabulous lighting have all come together to create such a clean, bright and fresh space that it has erased the image of what used to be here from our minds… almost!

3. Before: even the camera doesn't want to focus on this bathroom!

Bad und Sauna , 4plus5 4plus5
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

You know a bathroom is terrible when even a camera doesn't want to focus on it properly! This is the epitome of a cluttered, overly fussy and outdated family bathroom if ever we saw one! Though we appreciate the dual sinks, who actually installs pedestal units anymore? And that grey! So drab!

3. After: a modern marvel!

Bad und Sauna , 4plus5 4plus5
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

WOW! Where has the uninspired and cluttered mess of a bathroom gone? In its place now stands a wonderfully contemporary and pretty bathroom that has made such inspired use of natural wood, fresh white and frosted glass. The light is flowing around the room with such ease that the proportions feel expansive and there is so much storage built-in that no clutter is left out on show. Just wait until we show you the bath as well!

Bad und Sauna , 4plus5 4plus5
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

This angled bath was definitely worth adding an extra picture! The way that marine ply has been used to box in an unusual feature, while also acting as a splashback, is lovely! 

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Flawless bathroom flooring options.

10 cosy bedrooms that'll have you asleep in no time!
Are you a little more motivated to upgrade your bathroom now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks