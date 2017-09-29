3 of the best: bathroom renovations that baffle!

A sad and tired bathroom can be a really sorry sight and worse still; it can make you reluctant to use or upgrade it too! We want to give you a little encouragement and inspiration to take your outdated bathroom to task, which is why we have found three incredibly dramatic makeovers to show you today. Seriously, the bathroom designers that came up with these ideas must have been at the very top of their industry, as we honestly couldn't see any hope for any of these before snaps, but why don't you take a look and see how you fare? One thing's for sure; we think you'll be surprised by what was actually done in each space!
We want to try and find something positive to say about this bathroom, but we are genuinely stumped! Small, dingy and just downright unhygienic-looking, there is nothing to save this space, not even some faux fancy tiles, in a warmer shade of red! We'd love to know the thinking behind that sink vanity shelf as well. What IS it?
We had to take a minute, just to be sure that this was the same room! With every bulky fixture removed and replaced with contemporary alternatives that enjoy sleeker proportions, the room here has seemingly doubled in size, which has allowed for a bold black colour scheme to be used! The huge number of mirror panels has helped to grow the space and removing the bath was inspired! This really is just the most phenomenal transformation.
The 70s called and they want their ill-advised bathroom schemes back! Good grief, what WERE the owners of this bathroom thinking? The room itself is tiny and barely functional, but finishing it in dark red tiles, with a mismatched shower curtain and off-white suite items has really sealed the fate of this unfortunate area.
Brilliant! And we're not just talking about the white colour scheme! By opening up a neighbouring room, the bathroom has been dramatically enlarged and the dazzling white decor has amplified the effect no end. Long mirrors, polished chrome hardware and fabulous lighting have all come together to create such a clean, bright and fresh space that it has erased the image of what used to be here from our minds… almost!
You know a bathroom is terrible when even a camera doesn't want to focus on it properly! This is the epitome of a cluttered, overly fussy and outdated family bathroom if ever we saw one! Though we appreciate the dual sinks, who actually installs pedestal units anymore? And that grey! So drab!
WOW! Where has the uninspired and cluttered mess of a bathroom gone? In its place now stands a wonderfully contemporary and pretty bathroom that has made such inspired use of natural wood, fresh white and frosted glass. The light is flowing around the room with such ease that the proportions feel expansive and there is so much storage built-in that no clutter is left out on show. Just wait until we show you the bath as well!
This angled bath was definitely worth adding an extra picture! The way that marine ply has been used to box in an unusual feature, while also acting as a splashback, is lovely!
