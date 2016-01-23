The Traditional Log Cabin Reimagined

Thrust into the spotlight on homify is this reimagining of the traditional log cabin by the Berlin based firm, Carlos Zwick Architects. Though inspired by the traditional log cabin, this home appears unlike any we've seen before. Its contemporary design boasts an inspired layout, sharp lines and a fantastic cubist form.
Making this home more than just a pretty face is the inclusion of many sustainable features. Both inside and out, there are many clever design features and details that make this residence eco-friendly. Although formed as one building, there are actually two separate apartments accommodated inside, allowing for two families to stay in this woodland retreat.
So, let's begin checking out this exclusive residence!
This residence is located in the up market district of Kleinmachnow in Brandenburg and, like many other homes in the area, boasts fantastic street appeal. To avoid the loss of privacy the front of the residence is kept private to the street, with only small openings and glazing being utilised.
Perhaps it has something to do with the sun shining down upon the residence but we think it is from this perspective that the building's horizontal cedar planks look most impressive. We love how the horizontal pattern helps emphasise the cubic form of the building.
You will notice the way timber has been utilised in the design. Timber has been clad throughout the home, both inside and out. Wrapping the building is beautiful cedar timber helps settle the home in its woodland landscape.
The timber has been left untreated and as time goes by, will change into silvery-grey shade. We can see this has started to occur in the image!
Large beams of hardwood timber frame the windows and doors that overlook the lake to the south-side of the property. Also along this south end is a deck that follows most of the length of the building.
Through thoughtful design the interiors embody all the best aspects associated with life in this woodland retreat. The minimalist living room expresses itself as a modern setting that is pleasing to all the senses. Its open layout not only offers the sought after modern living experience, but it also creates a great space to relax and enjoy time with the family.
Moving between the living room and deck is made easy thanks to the sliding panel doors that can be moved aside and out of sight when needed.
On the same level is the dining area, which has been located centrally to create a functional space between the living room and kitchen. It is from this perspective that we can better appreciate the home's layout and see how the architects have promoted a sense of light and openness.
Natural light floods into the dining room, much to the delight of those dining. Their view of the woodland is always uninterrupted and is framed by the same beautiful timber seen on the exterior.
We take a look at the home's main bathroom, which has décor that inspires a sense of being in a high-end spa retreat. It seems as if no expense has been spared with such high quality materials and finishes.
Of particular note are the wonderful timber cabinets that accommodate the dual
his and her wash basins. Having two wash basins seems almost like a necessity in homes with many family members to ensure that early morning rushes remain stress free.
We now find ourselves back outside but this time it's beside the home's private lake. We can imagine this will be a popular spot during the summer months with so much potential for fun and adventure for the kids.
We can take this moment to gain one last look at the contemporary cabin. The design really does nestle effortlessly within its natural context and we can see why this project has won such high praise for the team responsible at Carlos Zwick Architects.
