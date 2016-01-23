The Traditional Log Cabin Reimagined

Thrust into the spotlight on homify is this reimagining of the traditional log cabin by the Berlin based firm, Carlos Zwick Architects. Though inspired by the traditional log cabin, this home appears unlike any we've seen before. Its contemporary design boasts an inspired layout, sharp lines and a fantastic cubist form.

Making this home more than just a pretty face is the inclusion of many sustainable features. Both inside and out, there are many clever design features and details that make this residence eco-friendly. Although formed as one building, there are actually two separate apartments accommodated inside, allowing for two families to stay in this woodland retreat.

So, let's begin checking out this exclusive residence!