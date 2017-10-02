​16 ideas for decorating a more mature bedroom

A bedroom is not just about sleeping and relaxing, especially not when it belongs to a couple. That’s why we thought we’d dedicate this piece exclusively to reviving not only a bedroom’s style, but also its potential for passion.

Colours, textures, décor pieces… these and more all have great power and can definitely influence how you (and others) see your bedroom. Thus, it only makes sense that these elements will also influence how you experience your bedroom, right?

Let’s take a look at some stylish (some might say “sexy”) means of giving your bedroom (and perhaps your love life) a new look…