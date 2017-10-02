Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 ideas for decorating a more mature bedroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Авеню 77-11, ООО "Студио-ТА" ООО 'Студио-ТА' Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

bedroom is not just about sleeping and relaxing, especially not when it belongs to a couple. That’s why we thought we’d dedicate this piece exclusively to reviving not only a bedroom’s style, but also its potential for passion.

Colours, textures, décor pieces… these and more all have great power and can definitely influence how you (and others) see your bedroom. Thus, it only makes sense that these elements will also influence how you experience your bedroom, right?

Let’s take a look at some stylish (some might say “sexy”) means of giving your bedroom (and perhaps your love life) a new look…

Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern style bedroom
1. First, plan out what you will be changing by means of drawings, budget, layout ideas, etc. before you buy anything.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Engineered Wood White
2. A headboard not only makes a bed look more ‘official’, but is also an excuse for extra colour, pattern, texture and style.

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
3. A neutral colour palette for the walls is a sure-fire way of adding a mature, elegant look to your sleeping space.

Авеню 77-11, ООО "Студио-ТА" ООО 'Студио-ТА' Eclectic style bedroom
4. Comfort is important, and that’s why we vote for a cushy rug surrounding the bed.

homify Eclectic style bedroom Wood Beige
5. Do you know how dramatically lighting can alter a bedroom’s appearance? Try dimmers for a soft, sensual ambience.

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Scatter cushions can be as cute or elegant as you want them to be.

Rénovation d'une maison Tourangelle, MadaM Architecture MadaM Architecture Eclectic style bedroom Black
7. Don’t buy new furniture – rather move some of your existing pieces around to give your bedroom a fresh new look.

Showroom, Grange México Grange México Office spaces & stores
8. How about a mirror to add visual space and help spread the light around?

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
9. Your wall art definitely influence your room’s ambience, so choose carefully.

homify Rustic style living room
10. Dare to play with vibrant colours for a fresh, invigorating style.

Murales para el Hogar, Estudio Desigual Estudio Desigual Modern style bedroom
11. A wooden coating (even if it’s just wallpaper) on a focal wall? How unique!

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
12. A new bedspread is the quickest way to give your bedroom a new appearance.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
13. Don’t underestimate the importance of window treatment.

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
14. Let your furniture speak of your bedroom’s design – how special are these wooden, vintage stools for a shabby-chic look?

AS Apartment - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern living room
AS Apartment—Sintra

15. We recommend layered lighting to focus attention on various areas in your room.

homify Modern style bedroom
16. Wallpaper is perfect for ensuring a touch of colour and pattern, but don’t go overboard.

APTO PS, JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C JAVC ARQUITECTOS S.C Modern style bedroom
What other style tips do you have for a more ‘grown-up’ bedroom?

