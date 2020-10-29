​8 materials perfect for exterior façades

It’s true that most of us deem the interior beauty of a house more important. But there is one exception in the form of your external façade which is conceived as the shell of a building. These façades are supposed to be the exterior decoration; a presentation canvas where different artistic and architectural styles can be displayed. But they also give your visitors clues about the interior, style, and architecture of your house.

Traditionally, façades constituted the main structure of the building which is why there were limited openings. Since its evolution, a bigger surface or opening can be obtained so that the house is illuminated properly. With the introduction of steel and reinforced concrete in the construction line, the façades were freed of their supporting function, and are now used as a non-load bearing structure.

One could make endless designs of façades, based on its composition, style, decoration, and even colour. But today we wish to examine various options in terms of façade- and exterior wall materials crafted by some of the finest Architects.



