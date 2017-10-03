​6 things to keep in mind when demolishing a wall

First determine that wall’s thickness, as this will guide you regarding the amount of work that will need to be undertaken and whether it is a simple partition or a load-bearing wall.

If the room has a door, window or any other type of opening, it will only take a matter of seconds to determine the thickness of the wall by measuring the width of the jamb or the frame of the door or window. If it is less than 10 or 15 centimetres thick, then it is a partition that can be easily demolished.

However, if there is no way of calculating that wall’s thickness by measuring it, another trick can be to strike the base of it with your fist. If the sound is hollow, it is most likely a partition. However, when in doubt, rather consult with a professional to be on the safe side.

If we find a load-bearing wall, the amount of it that we demolish should be limited to less than five feet in width, and there should be at least a one-metre section of a wall in between two openings.