​6 things to keep in mind when demolishing a wall

Think about older houses built half a century ago: they are characterized by narrow, long corridors and room partitions that are often catastrophic. It’s important to recognise that, over time, our expectations from today's homes have changed. In a society in which we attach great importance to socialising and leisure time, open spaces that are seamlessly connected with each other are essential in a modern home.
Hence, in practically every old apartment renovation, demolishing a wall is a common procedure to create larger rooms. This process, simple as it may seem, requires a series of work licenses, permissions and bureaucratic procedures, which can make the entire process tedious.
But even though pulling down a wall can seem simple, there are a few elements to keep in mind…
First determine that wall’s thickness, as this will guide you regarding the amount of work that will need to be undertaken and whether it is a simple partition or a load-bearing wall.
If the room has a door, window or any other type of opening, it will only take a matter of seconds to determine the thickness of the wall by measuring the width of the jamb or the frame of the door or window. If it is less than 10 or 15 centimetres thick, then it is a partition that can be easily demolished.
However, if there is no way of calculating that wall’s thickness by measuring it, another trick can be to strike the base of it with your fist. If the sound is hollow, it is most likely a partition. However, when in doubt, rather consult with a professional to be on the safe side.
If we find a load-bearing wall, the amount of it that we demolish should be limited to less than five feet in width, and there should be at least a one-metre section of a wall in between two openings.
If it is a plasterboard wall, the task of demolishing it will not take too long, since it can be cut open with a saw, preferably between two vertical columns. Once this is done, the sides can be reinforced by fixing wedges between the panels, on the contour of the cut, to form the interior frame.
If it is a plaster and brick partition, you will have to use a large diameter disk cutter to make a hole in the wall. In this instance, you will first need to prepare the room where the work is being carried out, as it will cause a lot of dust that might influence your furnishings and décor.
And do not forget that using a cutter comes with a certain amount of risk, so please wear the appropriate attire (gloves, mask, etc.) for safety.
Before demolishing interior walls, familiarise yourself with the house’s plans and layout, as that can also give you an indication of load-bearing- and partition walls. In addition, this will also tell you about other crucial factors like water- and gas pipes within the walls – and never forget about electrical wiring.
Should the wall have electrical wiring, it will be essential to cut the supply before starting any demolition work, and to move the wires. In the case of water pipes, the replacement piping need to be inserted to ensure that water still reaches the drains effectively.
If you’re in doubt, rather disconnect all water, gas and electrical connections to maximize safety while working.
While it might sound quiet therapeutic to beat that brick wall with a sledgehammer, you will need to be very careful and take protective measures before pulling down a wall. Although the walls of the house are built as separate pieces, which means that one can be pulled down without affecting the general structure, the truth is that cracks can show up in the adjacent walls as a result of the hammering.
Another vital thing to keep in mind is protection: glasses to prevent dirt from damaging your eyes, gloves to keep your hands safe, etc.
First, make cuts at different angles on the partition that you want to pull down. It is always advisable to start from the top and work your way down to make sure that parts of the wall don’t come crashing down because there is no support for the bricks.
Once you’re done demolishing interior walls or have opened a section of a load-bearing wall, it is essential to place a lintel or beam to support the wall that would have become weak. Regardless of the material that the wall is built with, a structural reinforcement will be necessary, and will be even more relevant the wider the opening in the wall is.
Most beams available on the market are made of metal or prefabricated concrete and must be embedded within the wall at least at 15 centimetres’ depth, although this measurement will need to be increased if the opening is larger.
One of the main results of demolishing an interior wall is the fantastic amount of dust and dirt that will be scattered seemingly everywhere. Remember to protect your furniture and décor items in the room by either covering them up, or removing them completely.
You should also discard the debris by collecting it in bags rather than tossing it in the nearest garbage bin. Usually, the debris should be deposited in a special bin or container that has been set up especially for this purpose. To make the process easier, collect the pieces of the broken wall and dispose of them regularly before they accumulate too much.
In addition, to avoid any setbacks while pulling down a wall, remember to get the required sanctions, plan the work methodically, and get the necessary permissions and work licenses for the changes that you plan to make to your home.
Now, working in the other direction – see how to go about Separating rooms without walls.