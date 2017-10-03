​7 great tips to help you save water at home

It’s a fact that most of us see water as just another substance that we get to enjoy in abundance and whenever we want – after all, it’s so easy to open a tap and see it streaming out, right? Wrong! Water is fast becoming scarcer and scarcer, and the fact that millions of people worldwide are ignoring this problem and abusing water only adds to the problem.

What can you do in your own little way to save water at home when using the kitchen and bathroom? You can start by scrolling down…