​7 great tips to help you save water at home

It’s a fact that most of us see water as just another substance that we get to enjoy in abundance and whenever we want – after all, it’s so easy to open a tap and see it streaming out, right? Wrong! Water is fast becoming scarcer and scarcer, and the fact that millions of people worldwide are ignoring this problem and abusing water only adds to the problem.
What can you do in your own little way to save water at home when using the kitchen and bathroom? You can start by scrolling down…
It’s so easy to close your eyes and let the world wash away as you cleanse yourself underneath that lovely showerhead. But please don’t give into the temptation. Limit your shower time to 5 minutes, and close the taps every time you lather in your shampoo or soaps. Only use the water for wetting yourself before soaping/shampooing up, and washing off afterwards.
What’s the purpose of keeping the water running while you brush your teeth or wash your hands? Absolutely nothing! And on that note, why not rather fill a glass with water and use that for wetting your toothbrush and rinsing after brushing? It will definitely make a huge difference to not only your water bill, but also the consumption of water in general.
Stick a bucket under your showerhead and let the water flow into it, which you can use for flushing the toilet later or watering your garden.
In addition, you can also install a low-flow showerhead. It may cost you some money up front, but will definitely save you a pretty penny down the road. While conventional showerheads flow at about 18l per minute (sometimes more), a low-flow model generally flows at 9l per minute (sometimes less).
Fixing a leaky faucet can definitely mean saving big on water. Whether you want to go with a professional (like a plumber) for the job or flex your DIY muscles is entirely up to you, just make sure whoever’s in charge knows what they’re doing!
Don’t switch on that dishwasher and washing machine for the tiniest load – wait until they’re full. Those half-loads add up to litres and litres of precious water!
Water all outdoor plants early in the morning – you will require less water then, since cooler morning temperatures mean less water evaporating. Plus, watering your garden in the late evenings could lead to mould growth.
That’s right! Seeing as power plants use thousands of litres of water to cool, using a bit less electricity at home means you’re indirectly saving water as well.
And on that note, you may want to check out The painless way to lower electricity bills.