​15 ideas for combining your living- and dining rooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Minimalist dining room
It’s no secret that open-plan areas are a big hit these days, considering how much potential they add to a home in terms of space and socialising. But even though kitchens and living rooms are by far the most common spaces being designed in open-plan layouts, it’s not uncommon to see a dining area sneaking in here and there.

Let’s take a peek at 15 examples of open-plan living- and dining rooms, just in case you require some inspiration for your own home.

1. The key to a cohesive open-plan space is the furniture and décor pieces – look how easily this Scandinavian design flows.

Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

2. Lighting fixtures are ideal for highlighting your dining area in an open-plan layout.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Of course combining different styles can also work – the wall tone ensures a consistent look for this open-plan space.

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

4. See how cool blues and turquoises ensure a consistency in this spacious room.

bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

5. Now this bar with stools is certainly a unique way of conjuring up a dining corner.

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

6. Look how easy it was to integrate a dining area into this living room.

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

7. We love the soft and clean look flaunted by all the furnishings in this open-plan layout.

malee
malee

malee
malee
malee

8. For smaller spaces, it’s crucial to opt for only essential pieces.

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

9. A (mostly) white colour palette? Mix in natural lighting and you have a super spacious style to brag about!

MATELIER ARQUITECTOS
MATELIER ARQUITECTOS

MATELIER ARQUITECTOS
MATELIER ARQUITECTOS
MATELIER ARQUITECTOS

10. While the rug anchors the living area, the dining space gets to enjoy its own striking pendants above it.

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

11. On the other hand, how about an eye-catching colour on the wall to emphasise your dining area?

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

12. Don’t forget that materials can also contrast to make one area more prominent than another.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Round dining tables take up less space and also look softer on the eye.

OW ARQUITECTOS lda | simplicity works
OW ARQUITECTOS lda | simplicity works

OW ARQUITECTOS lda | simplicity works
OW ARQUITECTOS lda | simplicity works
OW ARQUITECTOS lda | simplicity works

14. See how the various shapes offset with one another in this open-plan space?

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

15. A big open-plan area means you get to be creative with furnishings and colours, like this examples shows us.

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

Do you think a dining room deserves its own area, or are you all in for open-plan spaces?

