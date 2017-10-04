​15 ideas for combining your living- and dining rooms

It’s no secret that open-plan areas are a big hit these days, considering how much potential they add to a home in terms of space and socialising. But even though kitchens and living rooms are by far the most common spaces being designed in open-plan layouts, it’s not uncommon to see a dining area sneaking in here and there.

Let’s take a peek at 15 examples of open-plan living- and dining rooms, just in case you require some inspiration for your own home.