The foolproof cleaning schedule that will have your home gleaming!

When it comes to keeping a home clean, we all know that it can feel like a never-ending task that is thankless to boot, but if you could tackle it in a more logical way and inject a little less effort, but still enjoy the same results, you'd want to wouldn't you? Well, we've taken a look at how professional cleaners go about maintaining a clean and fresh home and we think we've hit upon the ultimate schedule, that will help you to enjoy grime-free living rooms and beautiful bedrooms in no time. Come with us now, as we let you in on the secrets!
The first step in your cleaning schedule needs to be a thorough tidy and declutter session. The more you do this, the less time it will take you and eventually, everyone will realise that there is a place for everything and that everything should be put back in its place!
You can cut your workload significantly by making everybody responsible for their own space, so that all you need to do is dust and run a vacuum cleaner around.
Once your rooms are all free of debris and sporting easy to reach floors and surfaces, you can then check your cleaning supplies and make sure that you have everything you need. We suggest placing room-specific products where they will be used, so you don't have to cart around a heavy supplies caddy. You are now ready to start the scrubbing phase!
We think you should begin with your bedrooms, as they are usually on an upper floor and you should always work top down. Get the curtains open and a window cracked, so the room ventilates, change your bed linen, turn the mattress (just once a month), dust bedside tables and as your last task, vacuum. This should always be the final chore, as any dust disturbed will have settled on the floor!
Bathrooms are notoriously the hardest rooms to clean, so follow our advice and spritz all your specific cleaning products around and leave them to soak, after opening a window, while you run to the kitchen and give that a once over.
Naturally, your kitchen should be cleaned every day, while you cook, so it will only need a cursory wipe down and sweep, along with the dishwasher being loaded, but this will give your bathroom products more than enough time to get working!
Back up in the bathroom, wipe away all your products and, if your hoses are long enough in the shower and/or bath, rise your surfaces as well. Always leave some bleach or similar disinfectant in the toilet bowl to work as long as possible, so warn everybody that the toilet is out of action for a while!
As we said, working for the top down is critical when cleaning, so with the upper floors cleaned, take the lower levels to task. Always open a window before dusting first and vacuuming last, to be sure that every speck of dirt is captured. In the living room, don't forget to dust your fabric light shades, fluff your sofa cushions and water the plants while you're there as well!
Do you have a host of furry friends sharing your home? Then you absolutely need to remember to incorporate cleaning their baskets into your schedule! Lint rollers and vacuum cleaners are your best weapons here, but also, try to choose beds that can be washed in a domestic machine, as this will instantly freshen up your home as well as your pet's domain!
With the house feeling fresh and clean, it's time to check that the garden is up to scratch as well. You might only need to pressure wash your drive or suck up fallen leaves, but taking these little weekend jobs to task will ensure a sparkling property from the outside in!
