The foolproof cleaning schedule that will have your home gleaming!

Bathrooms are notoriously the hardest rooms to clean, so follow our advice and spritz all your specific cleaning products around and leave them to soak, after opening a window, while you run to the kitchen and give that a once over.

Naturally, your kitchen should be cleaned every day, while you cook, so it will only need a cursory wipe down and sweep, along with the dishwasher being loaded, but this will give your bathroom products more than enough time to get working!

Back up in the bathroom, wipe away all your products and, if your hoses are long enough in the shower and/or bath, rise your surfaces as well. Always leave some bleach or similar disinfectant in the toilet bowl to work as long as possible, so warn everybody that the toilet is out of action for a while!