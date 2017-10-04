​10 incredible floors that can imitate wood

Natural wood is a tried-and-tested material that has enchanted humankind for ages thanks to its beauty and versatility. It is also durable and very resistant. Any home with a natural wooden floor will become a pleasant and welcoming place thanks to its warmth. But, it is also more expensive and requires more thorough and careful maintenance that we are not always willing to perform, whether it be due to lack of time or laziness.
Should this ring true to your years, then we highly recommend using materials that perfectly mimic wood for your floor instead. You can choose from ceramics to laminate or vinyl floors. They might not have the same properties as wood, but they have the same visual aspect and the possibility to choose between a much wider range of shades and textures. In addition, its maintenance is much more convenient and simple, and once installed you will hardly be able to spot the difference between one and the other.
Let’s take a look at 10 materials that can stunningly imitate a wooden surface.
Turning to vinyl floors as an alternative to natural wood is a great idea, and to prove that we are showing you this example in which the floor of the kitchen has been coated with a vinyl that realistically imitates wood. A rustic effect is achieved thanks to the versatility of a material that can be easily mimicked to match any ambiance and decoration.
Tile is another expert material that knows how to properly imitate wood. In addition to this advantage, a tiled floor is also very durable and quite easy to clean. Just look at the design used in this example where the tiles take on a slightly retro look and result in a multidimensional design that adds depth to a flat floor.
Another material that has been perfectly adapted to look like wood, and that has even enriched it, is stoneware. The irregular effect is part of the game and perfectly imitates the colours and textures of natural wood, convincing us that it really could be a wooden floor we’re looking at.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
A new element that perfectly mimics natural wood is vinyl flooring. The manufacturing of this material involves plastic, of which the outer surface has a printed and realistic appearance of wood (in this instance). In addition, it’s also easy to maintain and quite durable, as well as resistant to water and abrasion. And as it’s not prone to developing fungi or bacteria, it makes it an ideal choice for rooms that gather a lot of moisture, like kitchens and bathrooms.
The grey tones and rustic effect of this floor complements its aged design. Basically it is manufactured in the self-supporting system that consists of placing different pieces of the structure on a smooth and paved hearth, joining each other by means of a connection type click or lock.
Laminate flooring is one of the most popular types of flooring in the UK. It dates back to the 1970s, in Sweden, and since then it has gradually established itself as one of the most comfortable and simple options to imitate natural wood. It is similar to parquet and is made from a wood conglomerate with a laminated surface. The cost of laminate flooring is low and although its durability is inferior to the parquet option, it can be enjoyed for much longer than most people think if appropriate care is taken.
Another variant of laminate flooring is the one that we present to you in this example, where the floor material is made from panels of wood fibres adhered and pressed. The most superficial panel, which is visible, is a layer on which has been printed with an image that reproduces the appearance of the type of wood we choose, in this case oak. Lastly, the wide range of finishes and tonalities that this type of material offers is fantastic.
Thanks to the new technologies of digitized printing, in the manufacturing of stoneware and porcelain floors, an irregular effect is obtained that perfectly mimics the exterior appearance of wood. The veins and knots that are so characteristic of wooden surfaces can be reproduced without difficulty on the tiles, creating a real sensation of treading on an authentic wooden floor. It’s suitable even for an office!
As we have mentioned, ceramic floors can reproduce even the smallest detail thanks to the new printing technologies on tiles. In the image, we see the details in a ceramic floor that perfectly mimic the appearance of oak—so much so that even the detail of the joints is perceived with absolute naturalness.
Finally, we finish off with this example of stoneware floors, which takes advantage of the mixture of shades to highlight the appearance of wood and camouflage its true identity.
Here they are: the Top secrets to spotless floors!