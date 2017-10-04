​10 incredible floors that can imitate wood

Natural wood is a tried-and-tested material that has enchanted humankind for ages thanks to its beauty and versatility. It is also durable and very resistant. Any home with a natural wooden floor will become a pleasant and welcoming place thanks to its warmth. But, it is also more expensive and requires more thorough and careful maintenance that we are not always willing to perform, whether it be due to lack of time or laziness.

Should this ring true to your years, then we highly recommend using materials that perfectly mimic wood for your floor instead. You can choose from ceramics to laminate or vinyl floors. They might not have the same properties as wood, but they have the same visual aspect and the possibility to choose between a much wider range of shades and textures. In addition, its maintenance is much more convenient and simple, and once installed you will hardly be able to spot the difference between one and the other.

Let’s take a look at 10 materials that can stunningly imitate a wooden surface.