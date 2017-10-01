Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of modern bathrooms that will blow your mind!

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
Modern bathrooms can be as stylish and phenomenal as any other room in your home, so if you thought that the smallest room in the house had to be purely perfunctory or a little unadventurous, in terms of design, think again! You honestly won't believe how bold professional bathroom designers are right now, or how out of this world the projects that they are curating are, but you're about to! 

1. A touch of luxury.

The circular bathtub here is simply lovely and really evokes high-end spa vibes, don't you think? Floating suite items, glass screens and bathroom-specific wooden flooring all shows that this is a modern bathroom that was designed with traditional warmth and comfort in mind.

2. Back to black!

Words almost fail us! From the incredibly bold bath design through to the use of black, the most unlikely hue for a bathroom, we can't think of any way that this space could get any more contemporary and creative! Seriously, would you have ever thought of black suite items and ergonomic tubs?

3. Crisp concrete.

We are absolutely staggered by the use of polished concrete walls in this bathroom,but more so the way it contrasts with the warm wooden floor and floating vanity unit. With ethereal lighting and a drastically simple layout, this is as far from a standard bathroom as you can get.

4. Lovely lava stone.

WOW! Not only are the proportions of this bathroom incredible, the super smooth carved lava stone is really demanding the lion share of attention! The muted tones of the stone and wall tiles, alongside the natural ambience of the sunlight that is streaming in, has made for an incredible aesthetic that radiates modernity.

5. A white wonderland.

We know that white bathrooms aren't exactly a stride forward, but there is something about this one that is so different! From the cutout screens to statement walls, elongated mirror panels and a sunken tub, this is an exemplar evolution of contemporary bathroom design.

6. Stunning in slate.

We love slate, but hadn't given any thought to using it to totally encase a bathroom before, especially not one that had modest proportions, but now that we've seen this one, we are giving it serious consideration. Offering an incredible and contrasting basis for bright white suite items, the dark walls are really beautiful and have created such a cosy ambience as well.

7. A medley of materials.

Fresh and unusual, this modern bathroom has combined some of the most unlikely materials, to gorgeous effect! Concrete, glass, natural wood and smooth ceramic have all come together with such ease, but it's the shaped sanitaryware that is really grabbing our attention! Just look at that bath!

8. Amazing glazing.

Square sinks, panoramic windows, rich wood vanity units and crystal clear shower screens have created the ultimate modern bathroom built for two here! We love the way that natural light is the real star of the show, having been reflected by vast mirror panels and that concrete bathtub is really out there!

9. Modern in monochrome.

Now THIS is a contemporary bathroom! With trendy white metro tile sin place, ergonomic suite items and dramatic black picture frames and accessories, it's the striking contrasts at play that really heighten the sense of modern style. Even the small proportions can't dull the genius design.

10. Understated charm.

Less really can be more, as this modern bathroom proves! With nothing in the way of unnecessary clutter on show, this neat and cool space just looks perfectly designed with functionality and style in mind. We think that the floating wall shelves are a really lovely and contemporary touch.

For more great bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Flawless bathroom flooring options.

​14 easy ideas to decorate your bedroom wall
Would a modern bathroom look good in your home?

