​10 charming rustic kitchens

Even though you may be a devoted follower of the modern style (or fancy yourself more of a classic lover, perhaps even Scandinavian?), there’s no denying the appeal that a good old-fashioned rustically styled space can flaunt. Thus, don’t get too uptight with us for being so in love with the rustic style – to each his own.
However, should you also have a soft spot for rustic designs, particularly when it adorns the heart of the home (i.e. the kitchen), or are curious about what can be achieved with the rustic style, then scroll right ahead…
Oak is the most popular type of wood when it comes to designing kitchens, but don’t discount walnut and beech wood. If you are someone who thinks that every wooden kitchen looks the same, we are happy to convince you otherwise, because there are a variety of finishing and processing methods that can give this material multiple different looks. Limed oak, for example, is fast becoming a trend for interior spaces.
Just see how this kitchen takes advantage of the multiple styles of timber available, combining different colours and grains to produce a most memorable space.
Here we can see another example of how well wooden cabinets and details can fit together with traditional tiles. The bright white tiles, with their clean, minimalist vibe, form a wonderful contrast to the dark wood of the kitchen.
This kitchen also demonstrates another element that is typically associated with rustic designs: wood carving. The delicate engraving on the fan hood above the stove reminds us of days gone by, when vintage designs were known for flaunting wood carvings. Details like this, along with accessories like the teapot and tureen set on the stove, create a homey environment.
We can’t deny that here we are gazing at your typical rustic kitchen in a delicious rural style. The gang’s all here: wooden ceiling beams, a stone floor, timber surfaces, etc. Yet look at how carefully the décor items and furniture pieces have been selected, plus the choice of colours introduced in here – that olive green really goes a long way in coating the kitchen in a soft, friendly hue.
And it is precisely that natural green that gives this kitchen a slightly Provencal touch, complementing the rest of the tones (the creams, whites, beiges, etc.) oh so fantastically.
We immediately imagine an old, demolished barn when thinking of rustic kitchens – and that was precisely the jumping-off point for this particular one, which makes use of the same wood salvaged from the aforementioned barn.
Combined with new technology and modern touches, this rustic kitchen might flaunt a touch of vintage style, yet it is far from outdated.
We love how this kitchen makes use of the space around it to flaunt its look: those ceiling beams, the plastered walls in the background, the incredible height of the room that seems to collect every bit of natural light pouring in from the side.
Add to these factors the wooden cabinetry and ample legroom, and we can’t imagine a better-looking kitchen to convince anyone to try their hand at the rustic style.
Of course wood isn’t the only natural material that can expertly style up a rustic kitchen – elements like flowers in vases, plants in pots, wicker baskets, timber décor pieces, etc. are all known for their talents in ensuring a rural ambience.
Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Can a kitchen be both rustic and industrial? Look to our example to answer that question. Here we see a kitchen that transforms a rusty piece of tree trunk into a most stylish kitchen island (with the appropriate metal finishes and cement surfaces), with both elements looking equally fitting and comfy in this one space.
The answer? Of course!
You don’t have to clad your kitchen walls in tiles if you’re a fan of the rustic style – a good old paint job can also work, as we can see in this example with its cheery, sunny yellow. The main reason for this successful design is how the yellow complements the warmth of the wooden cabinetry, as well as the beige hues in the floor, ensuring a design that visually flows from surface to surface.
And we’re still on the topic of wall coverings. Here we see how light wood combines with a striking green backsplash – vividly mimicking a wooden forest with bits of green leaves mixed in between, thus expertly reminding us of a scene in nature.
Turn to this final example to see more ideas on how to ensure a rustic touch in your kitchen: blackboard paint for a wall, exposed brick surfaces, a simple cloth fulfilling the part of a cabinet door to hide away a myriad of kitchen goodies, a timber ceiling, etc.
How would one or two of these elements look when added to your kitchen?
Next up: Rustic style bathrooms.