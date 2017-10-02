6 built-in wardrobes to satisfy any fashionista!

Fully built-in bedroom sets used to be really popular and we are pleased to say that they look to be coming back, but with some more modern glamour! They do make sense, given that they fill dead space with brilliant storage and here, we love the flanking built-in wardrobes that offer each persona their own space. Simple. elegant and unfussy, this is a perfect solution for even the smallest of bedrooms!

