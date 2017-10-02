6 built-in wardrobes to satisfy any fashionista!

A built-in wardrobe feels like just a dream for many of us, but we want to show you how varied they can be, as you might just spot a design that is within your budget and could work in your home. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that having access to enough storage in your bedroom is absolutely non-negotiable, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a little luxury as well, so let's stop talking and start looking at some wonderful wardrobes!
Let's start with something really aspirational, shall we?Why have a simple built-in wardrobe, when you can repurpose a small spare room and turn it into a fully integrated wardrobe and dressing room? The bespoke wardrobe wall units really do make this design pop and you'd never have to risk creased clothing again!
Imagine being able to drink in this scene, from the comfort of your bed, while deciding what to wear! Inset into the wall and tucked away behind smokey glass screens, this is a really staggering take on built-in wardrobes that any budding fashionista would love!
If you like the idea of a wardrobe that makes a real statement, you should definitely take inspiration from this gorgeous dark wood built-in number! The medley of rails, draws and cubby holes mean that a design like this would work in any sized space as well, as it could be customised.
Here's a slightly different idea for you! If you've opened up your home with a loft conversion, why not use the roof eaves as a built-in wardrobe location? As long as they have reasonable height, you can enjoy miniature walk-in wardrobe designs, complete with custom carpentry for storing everything you own.
If you don;t have tantamount to a whole extra room to build your wardrobes into, that's no problem, as just look at this lovely creation! Utilising the corner of a bedroom, this fully built-in and integrated wardrobe not only looks great, it is chock-full of handy storage too, thanks to stretching right up to the ceiling. We love the fold-out vanity unit and classy sheer curtains.
Fully built-in bedroom sets used to be really popular and we are pleased to say that they look to be coming back, but with some more modern glamour! They do make sense, given that they fill dead space with brilliant storage and here, we love the flanking built-in wardrobes that offer each persona their own space. Simple. elegant and unfussy, this is a perfect solution for even the smallest of bedrooms!
