Bunk beds for kids

This bright white bunk bed becomes the focal point of this room, not the printed wall paper or even colourful table. The bunk bed is a cool, bright white which really stands out against the colours of the rest of the room and so makes it pop even more. The style is clean and traditional, with a study ladder that connects the two. The top bunk has one wooden white plank siding for safety. The bottom bunk has a retractable curtain, red in colour that matches the red table, and also looks really good against the stark white colour of the bed.