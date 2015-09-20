Kids love when their friends sleep over or even if they share a room with their sibling. What better way to create the perfect space for multiple children than bunk beds? Bunk beds began as a functional, space saving idea but have now evolved into stylish furniture pieces. They can be loud and colourful, sleek and modern, eclectic, futuristic and more!
This bunk bed is cool enough for an adult to want to sleep in! They are built into a really sleek and modern storage unit. There is a wardrobe unit to the right of the actual beds. Underneath the bottom bunk there are three pull out drawers. A thin, simple white ladder leads to the top bunk. The top bunk is shielded with privacy with a short, solid wall for safety. The entire unit is a fresh, clean light wood material which makes the space feel and look airy, and minimalist.
These bunk beds have a great traditional, as well as a town and country feel to them. The beds are built into the wall, which is made of thin white wooden panels. The beds are also made with these panels, which contributes to the country style. The bottom bunk has great storage, with two drawers that pull out, perfect for storing clothes, books, and other children’s items. The top bunk is shielded by a short siding, providing safety. The bright white colour makes this space open and inviting.
These double bunk beds look oh so cool in this super futuristic room. The bunk beds rest against two walls. They are sleek in design. The bottom bunk is a platform not too high off the ground. A space saving ladder is placed between the sets of bunk beds. The two top bunks have a sleek and modern silver metal railing for safety. Coupled with the sleek lighting installation the designer used, these bunk beds for kids bring the future here now!
Need even more sleeping area than the traditional bunk bed provides? Try a bunk bed that has three beds! This a great way to have space for the ultimate sleepover. The bunks are made out of a white metal, which ensures the bed unit doesn’t look too dark and overpowering. A space saver ladder connects the three beds. The top two beds have a short metal railing around the entire bed, perfect for safety. The end result is a bunk bed that is a ready for a party, a great space saver!
Introduce sleek, stylish grey in a child’s bedroom with this grey bunk bed. The bed is made of dark grey metal, which looks industrial and cool. The beds are sleek in design, with sharp, modern lines. The top bunk has a railing. The coolest part of this bunk bed is the privacy component. Both top and bottom bunk has a retractable curtain, perfect for moments needed alone.
This bright white bunk bed becomes the focal point of this room, not the printed wall paper or even colourful table. The bunk bed is a cool, bright white which really stands out against the colours of the rest of the room and so makes it pop even more. The style is clean and traditional, with a study ladder that connects the two. The top bunk has one wooden white plank siding for safety. The bottom bunk has a retractable curtain, red in colour that matches the red table, and also looks really good against the stark white colour of the bed.
These bunk beds fit up to four kids, yet are a great space saver piece. There is much storage in the unit. The bottom bunks both have several pull out drawers, great for storing bed time books, toys, and more. Between the two bunks is a built in shelving unit, which again is great for storage and displaying of favourite toys. The design of the beds are a unique and cool shape. It adds to the eclectic style of the room, yet doesn’t go overboard. Instead, this quadruplet bedding is perfect for design, function, and space saving.
This bunk bed for kids mixes two different colours/textures to create a fun and fresh look. The bed is a combination of light brown wood with pops of white at the head and footboards. Both the top and bottom bunk have protective railing, in the light brown wood colour. A short ladder, in the same wood colour, connects the two beds. There also is a fun and unexpected feature with the small window featured on the footboard of the bottom bunk.
This bunk bed looks a bit like a geometry puzzle, which makes it super modern and unique. The bed is built into the wall, both bed and wall are a fresh white colour. The bottom bunk is a large space on the floor, with room for more than just the bed. The ladder is the eye-catching part of this piece, flowing right from bottom to top bunk, it is a cool and modern design. The top bunk has privacy as it looks as if it is built into a little cube. Overall this bunk bed is ultra stylish, modern, and unique.
Perfect for the girly girl, this bunk bed plays with white and pink colours. The bottom bunk sits on a pink platform. The top bunk has a really unique railing, that makes the piece even more eye catching. The railing is in the center of the bed, and has geometric shapes cut out of the wood. A staircase, as opposed to the traditional ladder, provides travel from bottom to top bunk. The stairs are pink, matching perfectly with the pink on the bottom bunk.