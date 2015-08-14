Space-saving stairs

These space saver stairs have a great industrial flair. The sharp lines and dark metal material gives off the industrial vibe. Yet the designer chose to set the stairs against elegant modern marble flooring, which really looks great with the stark contrast. The stairs take up just a small corner of the room, and allow for space below the stairs that could be perfect for a small chair, or artistic statue. Even more stylish is the use of glass for the railing. Instead of a more traditional type of railing, the left side of the stairs are enclosed in glass, which is really unique and stylish.