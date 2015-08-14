Space-saving stairs

Stairs traditional connect one floor of a home to the next. They are a necessary part of any multi-level home, and often take up much floor space. Nothing too fancy, or fun about that, right? Wrong. Stairs don’t have to be a clunky eyesore. Instead, space saver stairs can be implemented in any home in a variety of styles from modern, minimalist, traditional and more. Add more square space in your floor plan with these designer space saver stairs.
These space saver stairs have a great zen-like feeling and look. They are light in colour, which makes the space feel open and airy. The stairs themselves are short and light wood in colour. But the best part about them is their space saving capabilities. Underneath the stairs feels like an actual bonus room itself, big enough to fit a fun, blue piano. These stairs are great for anyone wanted to add bonus space in a small area.
While these stairs span a great distance, they are definitely a space saver with their thin, sleek, and modern design. The stairs feel like they are suspended in the air, with an also thin and open metal railing. Set against a concrete railing for support, the stairs leave an entire open space below, keeping many options available for this room. The bonus part is the stairs also look like a work of art!
These space saver stairs have a great industrial flair. The sharp lines and dark metal material gives off the industrial vibe. Yet the designer chose to set the stairs against elegant modern marble flooring, which really looks great with the stark contrast. The stairs take up just a small corner of the room, and allow for space below the stairs that could be perfect for a small chair, or artistic statue. Even more stylish is the use of glass for the railing. Instead of a more traditional type of railing, the left side of the stairs are enclosed in glass, which is really unique and stylish.
There’s so much space under these stairs that an entire living room can fit under them, literally. The space saver stairs are a light wood colour, supported by the wall to the right. This ensures optimal space below the stairs that was definitely used in this room. The railing is a modern metal mixed with thin wire, which also keeps the space open. These stairs create an effortlessly stylish area in any home.
Spiral stairs are traditionally great space saver stairs. These spiral stairs are no exception. Spiral stairs are great because they have a cool stacking effect, which means they hardly take up any space. These spiral stairs are made of a cool light wood, with hints of darker colours which provides great texture and design. The trailing is a modern and sleek metal, which keeps it light and airy. The stairs are attached to a long, silver metal pole which is also textured and looks really nice against the wood colours. The end result is a space saver stair that literally takes up just a small area of the room, leaving the room open for many pieces of furniture.
These space saver stairs look modern and minimalist in style. Connecting two short floors, the stairs are outfitted in a fresh white colour, matching the walls perfectly. The base of each step is a light wood colour, which matches the floor and ceiling of the room. The use of dual colour adds style to the space, and using two light colours makes the space feel airy, and minimalist. The railing is also cool, the top of it is the brown wood colour while the rest is white. These short stairs are the perfect stack, as there is nothing but space and opportunity underneath them.
For a twist on the spiral stair design, these space saver stairs go all the way futuristic. The spiral stairs don’t take up much room, leaving much space underneath and around them. The railing is what makes these stairs stand out even more and makes them a real piece of art in this room. The stairs are enclosed in a high glass wall, topped off with a silver metal, keeping it super sleek. Using a high wall with stairs can make the space look tight, and closed off however the use of the glass material keeps the space large and open.
The sharp lines of these space saver stairs makes the stairs look very chic. The stairs are made of several materials, including a medium coloured wood base and an enclosed glass railing. The railing is on both sides, which makes the stairs feel more grand, however not overwhelming as they are super sleek in design with much space underneath them. There is a cool, geometric design between each stair that connects them to the next, with more sharp lines. The end result is space saver stairs that look very modern with their sharp lines.
These twisted stairs are for anyone looking for uniqueness, and modernity in their space. The stairs literally look like they are twisted, becoming a sort of spin on the spiral stairs. The unique shape allows for room below the stairs, perfect to fit a slim console table. The stairs themselves are made in cool grey colours, which looks modern, and glass railing. The glass has no border, leaving it with a more “unfinished” and industrial look which goes so well with the silver industrial style colours of the stairs, as well as keeps with the modern and sleek theme.
These wood stairs combine modern, town and country, with a space saving design. The stairs are made of a chunky wood, which normally does not equate to space saving, yet done here the wooden stairs are floating, and are supported by the stone wall. The railing looks like actually piece of a tree, a long branch, which is unique, and provides a warm and welcoming feel. There is a enough space under these stairs to fit an entire table, perfect for a quiet meal.