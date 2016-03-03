Cool concrete stairs

Looking for a truly unique design in a home when it comes to stairs? There is no need to stick with a boring, typical and outdated staircase. Introduce concrete and transform a stairwell from boring to industrial, modern, and sleek.
Concrete stairs can come in many different styles and give off several vibes and designs. These concrete stairs will have anyone ditching wood!
Concrete is a great material for the minimalist as it's super sleek, modern, clean and uncluttered. These concrete stairs are just that—built into a stairwell, grand in size, providing the room with a star focal point.
The stairs spill onto the floor, the bottom stair larger than all the rest, which serves as a great platform point for the entire staircase. The cut of the stairs are sharp, clean lines, which looks modern and adds to the minimalist aesthetic.
Concrete stairs can speak volumes and these are no different. The base is wide and inviting, larger in size than the rest of the stairs. A few steps takes one to a concrete platform, which looks like a stage of sorts.
To the right, the stairs continue to the next floor. The levelled platform, along with the extra large base, really makes these concrete stairs an interesting and unique design choice that give personality to this home.
These industrial designed stairs are ultra modern with their sharp lines and easy shape. They are floating stairs, which means they don't take up much space.
A steal railing wraps around the staircase, continuing the industrial look. This design is ideal for a modern office or the outside of an apartment building.
Don’t want to go with just solid grey concrete for stairs? Incorporate colour with fun tiles, as the designer did with these, which give a Mediterranean vibe.
The base of each step is traditional concrete but the front of each is adorned with several beautiful porcelain tiles. The tiles appear in various colours and patterns, which all add fun and personality to the stairs, and look great against the cool grey hue of the concrete.
These concrete stairs are an unexpected addition to this space. The dark wood floor contrasts beautifully with the concrete, adding a nice mix of texture and making the stairs pop.
The stairs themselves are wide and in a pleasing modern shape. Set against a white wall, the staircase is really striking and gives the space a contemporary feel.
These concrete stairs seem to go on forever! Their continuity is eye-catching and makes them feel grandiose. Deep and wide, these steps would be good for those who are not too steady on their feet or perhaps feel uncomfortable traversing narrow, steep stairs.
On the left side we see a wall of glass , which is a unique and stylish way to incorporate a safety feature. The transparent glass also nicely juxtaposes the cool, dense concrete. Truly a triumph of modern design!
