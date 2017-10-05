​Three one-storey homes (with floor plans)

Choosing the right house is a big challenge: it requires adequate preparation, important factors like property costs and location, and, of course, size and functionality. Every element needs to suit the needs of our family. And what also comes into play is the decision on whether you will require a one-storey home or a two-storey home, as this in turn affects the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, for example.
For small families, the majority of us decide on a one-storey house as they are cheaper and easier to build. But luckily this doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality, style, functionality or design. And to prove that, we've put together three stylish one-storey houses (designed by architects over in Thailand) to inspire you.
The first single-storey home that we explore is a modern, stylish and extremely elegant design that impresses at first sight. The façade is a very unique and chic combination of a hard structural element, concrete, and a softer cladding of wood.
And just see the colours: they match each other perfectly while working in harmony with the surrounding environment.
The total size of the home is more than 128m² and features three large bedrooms, a living space with a kitchen, dining area and two bathrooms.
The plan is incredibly detailed, ensuring that the family has more than enough space and that each room is catered to their individual needs. Do you see how the private spaces are closed off while the living areas are open plan, flowing into one another?
Most definitely a family home that is as beautiful as it is functional.
Prefabricated homes are becoming more and more popular in recent times. The advantage of these designs is that they can be very budget-friendly, as well as be built in record time.
The cost of this type of house depends on the size of the property as well as the materials chosen for construction. The houses are created in a factory and, after three to four weeks, transported to the construction site, where the parts are then assembled. Thus in a matter of weeks, a dream house can be created.
Aren't you impressed with how traditional this home looks, even though it's a prefab?
The traditional house has three private zones where the architects have separated the bedrooms. Yet the property is incredibly spacious, with a living room, dining room and kitchen that work in harmony with one another.
The home is approximately 62m² in size—the perfect amount of space for a small family. An additional advantage is that the house spills out onto a terrace, which is located at the entrance of the home.
The last little house on our list is a contemporary design with a neutral façade and subtle, natural tones. The roof, on the other hand, brings a daring blue splash of colour to the look and feel of the home, which stands out quite prominently.
This little abode flaunts about 194m² of available space, including three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spacious living area. As you can see, this structure is designed for a large family with plenty of functional spaces for all to enjoy.
Could this be a dream design for you and your family?
