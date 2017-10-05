​Three one-storey homes (with floor plans)

Choosing the right house is a big challenge: it requires adequate preparation, important factors like property costs and location, and, of course, size and functionality. Every element needs to suit the needs of our family. And what also comes into play is the decision on whether you will require a one-storey home or a two-storey home, as this in turn affects the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, for example.

For small families, the majority of us decide on a one-storey house as they are cheaper and easier to build. But luckily this doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality, style, functionality or design. And to prove that, we've put together three stylish one-storey houses (designed by architects over in Thailand) to inspire you.