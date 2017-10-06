Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 fabulous colours to paint the walls of your small living room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Living Spaces, Clean Design Clean Design Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to playing interior designer, one of the most important and powerful tools that we have to work with is colour. Yes, colours most definitely affect not only how a room looks, but also how we feel while inside that particular room. For example, if you feel relaxed, motivated, creative, energetic or a range of other emotions, it could very well be because of the colour of the paint that’s splashed on the walls.  

But sometimes a burst of bright colour is exactly what you need to enliven a room and make it feel more energetic, especially one that gets as much attention as the living room. 

Thus, on with today’s piece, where we inspire you with 10 very different colours to help you visually space up a rather small living room.

Let’s see what our choices are…

1. Marine blue

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

The deep, ocean blue splashed on these walls definitely creates an elegant, nautical-style vibe (is it just us, or can you hear the soft sound of seagulls?).

But because this living room’s ceilings are rather low, white becomes a crucial colour to keep the balance, which is why it has been used in various furniture and décor pieces. 

And we just love how the lemony yellow cushion covers, cups and gold trim brighten the space and add a refreshing contrast.

2. Teal and turquoise

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Scandinavian style living room Turquoise
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

Still on the cool side of the colour wheel, these two tones go a long way in making a room feel bright and youthful. When paired with white, teal and turquoise become happy, cheerful, and quite serene. But be careful not to overuse them, as they can easily overwhelm a small space and make it feel too cold. 

homify hint: Combine these cool hues with light-coloured wood, yellow tones and cream colours for a more uplifting ambience.

3. Candy red

Living Room Clean Design Modern living room
Clean Design

Living Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Want your walls to grab attention? You won’t be sorry if you opt for a bright splash of candy red. This energetic living room above flaunts the perfect mixture between ‘loud’ and ‘quiet’. How so? Because the pale grey hues of the sofas and carpet lessen the intensity of the walls. 

And notice how the red subtly seeps into the cushions and carpet patterns.

4. Various shades of grey

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

For a room that needs a more minimal and subdued look, go with greys. But to avoid a sombre and sad look, stick with varying shades to keep it light and joyful. And remember that pale grey always works extremely well with stone feature walls and natural-coloured tiling.

homify hint: Pair these grey hues with white or wooden furniture and warm lighting, and watch how your small room becomes most light and elegant.

5. Powder blue

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

No need to splash this peaceful colour on all your walls; rather let it make a cameo appearance in the door frames and on select décor- and furniture pieces. 

When pairing up powder blue with white and charcoal, your living room becomes most refreshing and serene, for it will flaunt a colour-match made in heaven.

6. The neutrals

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Neutral hues are a safe option for a space where you tend to spend a lot of time. They won’t overwhelm or control a room, plus they form a background palette on which you can add many different bright tones. 

This example shows us how different neutral shades make a room feel graceful and, when paired with hot red tones, can stop a space from being too muted.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Chartreuse green

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern living room
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

It is pure visual magic to see how a colour comes to life when combined with certain materials – and chartreuse green pairing up with wooden furniture becomes positively bubbly. We love this lime green hue which is such a perfect option for a feature wall, as it flaunts a look that is jolly and full of life. 

homify hint: Bring in some contrast for a visual delight, as this living room above has done with decorative tiling that include spots of hot reds and oranges.

8. Whites

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

The number one rule for visually enlarging a small room is to use whites or light tones. It's easy to see why white and the various off-white hues are such popular choices: this all-white living room leaves us dazzled. It's serene, sophisticated and extremely stylish.

9. Red wine

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern living room
alfa studio arquitectura

alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura

Burgundy, red wine, merlot… whichever name you prefer, this bold colour choice always leaves a room feeling sophisticated. However, a tone with such a big personality is best splashed on just one focal wall. 

We recommend balancing out that deep shade with some light-coloured furniture.

10. Pretty pastels

Casa Olmo Arboretos, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Minimalist living room Textile White
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

Even the names of pastel hues are just too cute, with delightful examples such as ‘delicate daisy’, ‘spring mist’ and ‘bunny’s nose’. Pastels are gentle, mellow and appropriate for smaller rooms – and not just children’s bedrooms. You can definitely be sure that pastel colours will never choke a space, meaning they can be painted on all walls of a room.

Speaking of hues, don’t miss out on these 10 bold and beautiful colours for your kitchen.

​10 charming rustic kitchens
Which colours would you pick for your living room?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks