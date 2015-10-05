Stairs that will steel your heart

Looking to add an industrial, modern style into your home? Try incorporating steel stairs into a room for a stylish and unique look. Steel stairs are sleek, slim and space saving. They look chic and will add bundles of character and personality. Opting for steel stairs will transform a space from mundane to extarordinary and will leave a lasting impression on all that step upon them!
These twisted steel stairs have a great design, and functionality. They are suspended high in the air, held up by the wall and steel poles. This allows for much room underneath the stairs, where the designer used the space here for furniture placement. No wasted space! The stairs have a really cool design in the way they twist to turn the corner of the room. The railing is also steel, continuing the industrial look. Set against a white brick wall and hard wood floors, these steel stairs really make the area interesting.
Steel stairs don’t just have to be sleek with sharp lines. Pattern and design can be easily played with. These steel stairs combine an industrial, modern look with regal and luxurious design. The top of each step is flat, long and wide. It is the front part of each step that really jumps out. Each front part uses steal to create a unique design. There are even bits of gold integrated into each design. This pattern continues to the railing, also made of steel with the same design of each step. Gold is used here too, which gives it an extra touch of style. Overall these stairs seamlessly conjoin two styles of industrial and modern with luxury. The end result is definitely a unique, eye-catching staircase.
These steel stairs have a great, modern look with their sharp lines. The steps themselves look like they are suspended in air. They are super thin, but long and wide enough to balance like a traditional stair. The stairs have lines cut into each side of them, adding to the style. The stairs are supposed by the railing, which is super unique with many thin, steel lines. The top of the railing is a thicker piece, balancing out the thin lines. These steel stairs look like a piece of linear art, a perfect talking piece for any room.
Double the please, double the fun with two sets of steel stairs. The stairs themselves are very unique and eclectic in design. They are textures steel, with little boxes on each step that gives it a sense of texture and movement. The railing too is a special design, using thin steel to create geometric shapes. This would be cool with just one set of stairs but the two stairs really brings style and personality into the area. These steel stairs are a win for anyone who wants double the design, double the impact.
These steel stairs are the ultimate in modern and minimalist design. They are a bright steel, which looks great in this open, light coloured space. Each step has an industrial texture to it, and the industrial look continues to the sides of the steps with the texture of the nail holes shown. The railing too is steel and modern. There are three tall poles that rise from the sides of the steps, and between those there are two thin, steel pieces that connect each one. They hang low, providing a nice design. These bright steel stairs makes this industrial, and minimalist room pop even more.
For a really unique look, play with the entire shape of traditional stairs. These steel stairs look more like a fancy ladder than stairs themselves, and that’s what makes them unique. The steps are not laid one directly above the other, instead they are in a sort of zig-zag shape, very eye-catching. Steel bars run through the steps for the railing part. The stairs lean against a wall, just like a ladder. These steel stairs are anything but ordinary. They are the perfect component to a room that wants to add unique, eclectic style.
These steel stairs feel like they are barely there, as they are the perfect size for a small space. Yet they provide great style impact. The steel stairs have the great texture on each step. They connect with each other via a thin, steel rod, which looks cool with its sharp lines. There is no railing, or rather, the wall it rests against is used as a railing. This is perfect for a small space as it makes the steel stairs feel more open.
Steel stairs are extremely modern, but why not kick it up a notch? These steel stairs add even more modernity, uniqueness and design with the use of light underneath the steps. The stairs themselves are a dark steel colour, which stands out nicely against the white walls. What really takes the design of these stairs to the next level is the purple lighting used under the stairs. The light takes the shape of the stairs from bottom to top. The purple colour looks great against the dark steel. All in all, these steel stairs are definitely the eye-catching focal point of this room.
These steel stairs give off a geometric design feeling, with its sharp lines and shapes. The stairs twist to follow the natural curve of the room. The railing is comprised of thick and thin steal rods. Coupled with the thicker steel steps, this design is ultra chic and modern.
Spiral stairs are super modern, stylish and space saving. These steel stairs are no different. They are a great sheen colour of steel, providing much texture. The stairs twist up, leaving plenty of space for furniture, or just to leave the room open. The railing too twists with the stairs, and also is made of steel. These are the perfect steel stairs for anyone looking for that modern spiral design.