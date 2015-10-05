Stairs that will steel your heart

Steel stairs don’t just have to be sleek with sharp lines. Pattern and design can be easily played with. These steel stairs combine an industrial, modern look with regal and luxurious design. The top of each step is flat, long and wide. It is the front part of each step that really jumps out. Each front part uses steal to create a unique design. There are even bits of gold integrated into each design. This pattern continues to the railing, also made of steel with the same design of each step. Gold is used here too, which gives it an extra touch of style. Overall these stairs seamlessly conjoin two styles of industrial and modern with luxury. The end result is definitely a unique, eye-catching staircase.