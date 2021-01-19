5 ultimate ensuite bathroom ideas to copy

We know that bathrooms are private spaces and that not necessarily every visitor to your home will get to see your bathroom. But that is no reason to bestow a dull style onto your ensuite bathroom. And luckily, you don't need plenty of legroom (or big, sturdy design budgets) to make a bathroom look a tad fancier than it really is. Even if it's just one wow-worthy piece you're adding, like a striking chandelier or golden finishes and -trims for your freestanding tub…

