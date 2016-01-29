Drumroll, please… it's our homify Projects Of The Week! Not only are we celebrating some of the best new projects on homify but it's also the Official Start Of The Weekend™. Hurrah!

This week we begin with a trip to Guernsey where we stand open-mouthed, taking in the magnificence of Maison Frie au Four. We won't ruin the surprise, just see it for yourselves. We also have a couple of very different but equally brilliant garden design projects; one is for a more traditional green space whereas the other is most at home high above the hustle and bustle of the city streets. You'll also see chic interior design in Portugal and a glowing example of sympathetic restoration to a historic property.

Intrigued? You should be! Scroll down to see more and don’t forget to let us know which was your favourite project in the comments…