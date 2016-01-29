Drumroll, please… it's our homify Projects Of The Week! Not only are we celebrating some of the best new projects on homify but it's also the Official Start Of The Weekend™. Hurrah!
This week we begin with a trip to Guernsey where we stand open-mouthed, taking in the magnificence of Maison Frie au Four. We won't ruin the surprise, just see it for yourselves. We also have a couple of very different but equally brilliant garden design projects; one is for a more traditional green space whereas the other is most at home high above the hustle and bustle of the city streets. You'll also see chic interior design in Portugal and a glowing example of sympathetic restoration to a historic property.
Intrigued? You should be! Scroll down to see more and don’t forget to let us know which was your favourite project in the comments…
Kicking us off this week is this spectacular renovation of a 17th century farmhouse in Guernsey. This beautiful property has a layout typical to the longhouses of the island, with 5 bays and two storeys, though it also boasts a 19th century kitchen extension.
The wonderfully executed project from CCD Architects saw the merging of two historical periods with a modern take on the interior, both in terms of layout and décor. The result is a show-stopping family home to be proud of.
The modernised extension has given the farmhouse a contemporary edge, as well as a generous amount of extra living space. The new single storey extension, which replaced a derelict shed, works to form an enclosed, L-shaped courtyard area, complete with a large pond and stylish decking area. To establish a connection between inside and out, full height, full width sliding glazing was introduced to the main space, with roof lights welcoming in plenty of natural light for a fresh and cheerful interior.
We absolutely love this! New to the market this year, Rowlinson Garden Products have come up with the chic and stylish designed garden cabin, which makes for a beautiful focal point in any garden as well as being a highly versatile garden building.
The Rowlinson Connor Cabin, available through Heritage Gardens, is an ideal lifestyle cabin or home office and leisure area not just for the summer months. With a sheltered entertaining area with louvre sides and a back panel, it's sure to prove popular with friends and family and is an ideal solution for entertaining on a pleasant evening. Roll on summer!
This eye-catching kitchen is just a small part of a seriously impressive interior design project that was completed by Cheryl Tarbuck Design.
Following comprehensive design consultation and colour scheming this home in Quinta Do Lago is now oozing chic sophistication. No feature was ignored with the home receiving fresh colour and style, new soft furnishings and accessories, improved lighting to highlight key elements of the interior spaces, storage and space optimisation.
The results, as we're sure you'll agree, speak for themselves.
A dramatic line of silver birch trees afford both containment and screening to this otherwise very exposed London Bridge roof terrace.
Designed by Urban Roof Gardens for entertainment, the built in bar provides a focal point whilst funky yet inexpensive furniture offers seating. A green wall provides a backdrop to this party space and at night, concealed spotlights illuminate the trees and wall to dramatic effect.
Inner city rooftops offer the rare opportunity to spend time outdoors without being surrounded by strangers so if you're lucky enough to have one, it's a great idea to make the most of it!
Completing our star-studded lineup this week is Maer Barn, located in the small Cornish seaside town of Bude.
There are few things more satisfying than seeing a neglected yet historic and characterful property given a new lease on life. The ability to transform a derelict yet important piece of history into a modern dwelling not only saves it from demolition, but adds to the fabric of a community.
This truly wonderful project is a great example of sophisticated and intriguing architectural design that has preserved one of Cornwall’s last remaining medieval buildings. Built in the 14th century, this Grade II listed building oozes character, charisma and charm.
Thanks to the team at The Bazeley Partnership, this gorgeous barn has been restored, repaired and stylishly updated for 21st century living and is now brimming with intriguing features.
