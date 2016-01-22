A perfect home for your family

It's Friday evening! The start of the weekend is finally here and, as always, we like to start things by bringing you our homify Projects Of The Week! A collection of cool, new projects that have been recently added to our site.
This week will be slightly different, however. This will be an interior design special! No gardens, no architecture… just beautiful interiors, made possible by some extremely talented UK designers. We'll start with a special renovation of a Georgian home, check out a eye-catching kitchen and cast our eyes at an award-nominated, retro styled apartment.
We start with absolutely beautiful renovation project, which was made possible by the creative minds of Silkroad Interior Design. The work encompassed the complete restructure of the interior areas of a typical Georgian property, which contained many smaller rooms that did not work for the family who wanted open-plan and communal living spaces.
Restructuring the interiors of period homes is becoming more and popular, as interior architects continue to develop ways to maximise the homes we already live in which, given their age, are not always designed in an ideal way.
Modern families wish to live in more open plan homes, with larger and more communal living spaces, as opposed to living in a home with many smaller, divided rooms. To do this, period homes are seeing internal walls removed, extensions of all varieties and a shift towards more integrated living. No longer does a kitchen, dining room, living room or lounge room need to be separated.
Next up we have this punchy kitchen that's full of character. Designed by the talented interior designers, Cathy Phillips & Co., for a client that needed a kitchen diner that would work for everyday needs, as well as social meals and special occasions.
The result is bright and illuminating, with bold colours, well lit work surface and attractive spotlights. We think you'll agree that it's a real triumph of design and is somewhere we'd love to get an invitation to dine in!
City View House is former bakery that was converted into residential apartments in the late 1980s.
The large first floor studio was brilliantly refurbished throughout by Russian For Fish, which included the addition of a large window inserted into the existing east facing façade to ensure the interior would always capture the morning sun.
The layout plays to the strength of the now dual aspect apartment, providing a linear living space. Large folding and sliding partitions maintain the spacious open plan, while proving a generous master bedroom.
We absolutely adore the retro style!
Let's take a moment to focus on flooring. Specifically this elegant and stylish stair runner. If you're looking to make a statement in your home then Mister Smith Interiors should be at the top of your list of interior design experts to explore.
As well as furniture, lighting and furnishings, Mister Smith Interiors are specialist suppliers for Roger Oates stair runners in the South East. These traditional hand loomed 100% wool runners, as shown in the above image, offer a touch of real luxury to set off your staircase.
Last but far from least, we have this stunning project that was the brainchild of kt-id. The stylish interior was designed to reflect the the client's personality and lifestyle and they couldn't have been happier with the results.
Based in South East London, kt-id have designed homes for clients throughout Greater London and the Home Counties. Their experienced designers take a client's initial concept and design through to the completion of work and the all-important finishing touches.
If you're looking to upgrade your home then definitely consider giving kt-id a call. Their design schemes contain products that can't be found on the high street, ensuring you're guaranteed a unique concept that will tailored to meet your brief and budget!
